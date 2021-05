Do you receive SSDI, SSI or Social Security benefits? Are you a veteran? A retired railroad worker beneficiary? By now, you may have received your third stimulus check for $1,400, if you were expecting your payment to arrive by direct deposit or on your Direct Express card. For those waiting on a check in the mail, the IRS began sending out those payments April 9 for people in the US, and April 23 for those without a US address (track your stimulus check here).