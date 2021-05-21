newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Vaccines: Efficacy and Potential for Booster Shots

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccinations continue across the U.S. with children as young as 12 become eligible, how effective is each vaccine and when could booster shots be needed?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available each offer protection. Here's a breakdown:. How Long Does the Pfizer Vaccine Last? What About...

www.nbcchicago.com
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Vaccines
Local
Illinois Industry
Chicago, IL
Industry
Chicago, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#Influenza Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Clinical Trials#Drug Tests#Cdc#Fda#J J Janssen#Cnbc#White House#Msnbc#Vaccine Effectiveness#Booster Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccination#Vaccinations#Infections#Antibody Responses#Sars Cov 2 Infection#Follow Up Tests#Prior Infection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechsmarteranalyst.com

Pfizer and Myovant Obtain FDA Approval for MYFEMBREE

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Myovant Sciences (MYOV) announced that they have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for MYFEMBREE. This is a first-of-its-kind daily treatment of up to 24 months, designed to manage heavy menstrual bleeding related to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. The companies indicated that...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ocugen On Track To Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application To U.S. FDA For Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, COVAXIN™

Active discussions with FDA related to COVAXIN initiated late last year. Master file submitted to FDA on March 26, 2021; awaiting feedback from FDA. MALVERN, Pa., May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) - Get Report, a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and developing a vaccine to save lives from COVID-19, today confirmed its plan to submit its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application for COVAXIN to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in June.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Sotrovimab (VIR-7831), an Investigational Antibody Utilizing Xencor's Xtend™ Technology, Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an XmAb®-engineered antibody developed by Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Vir) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK). Sotrovimab has not been approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. Xencor has provided Vir non-exclusive licenses to XmAb Fc technologies, including Xtend™, designed to enhance the half-life of novel antibodies being investigated as potential treatments for patients with COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

GSK And Vir Biotechnology Announce Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) Receives Emergency Use Authorization From The US FDA For Treatment Of Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19 In High-Risk Adults And Pediatric Patients

- Treatment with sotrovimab resulted in an 85% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in high-risk adult outpatients compared to placebo, based on interim results from Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial - - In vitro data indicate sotrovimab maintains activity against all known variants of concern, including the variant...
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

FDA Grants BCMA CAR-T Cilta-cel Priority Review for MM

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date has been set for November 29, 2021.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

U.S. Food And Drug Administration Grants BCMA CAR-T Cilta-cel Priority Review For The Treatment For Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) submitted by Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel), an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date has been set for November 29, 2021.
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Vir Biotech (VIR)/Glaxo COVID-19 Drug Gets FDA Emergency Nod

VIR - Free Report) and partner GlaxoSmithKline (. GSK - Free Report) announced that the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to their dual-action monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831) for high-risk COVID-19. The EUA is for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adult and pediatric patients (at least 12 years of...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Myovant - Pfizer's Uterine Fibroids Treatment Wins FDA Approval

The FDA has approved Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) relugolix combined with estradiol and norethindrone acetate for heavy menstrual bleeding linked to uterine fibroids in premenopausal women. The once-daily treatment will be marketed as Myfembree, with a treatment duration of up to two years. Wednesday’s...
Medical & Biotechprecisionvaccinations.com

Sanofi and GSK's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Initiates Phase 3 Study

(Precision Vaccinations) — France-basedSanofi and GSK confirmed their Phase 3 clinical study enrollment launch for their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The global Phase 3 study will include more than 35,000 volunteers aged 18 and older from several countries, including sites in the US, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Novartis (NVS) & Molecular Partners Initiate Study for COVID-19

NVS - Free Report) and partner Molecular Partners announced the initiation of EMPATHY, a phase II and III study, to evaluate the use of its novel DARPin therapeutic candidate, ensovibep (MP0420), for the treatment of COVID-19. Novartis will conduct the clinical trial program for ensovibep while Molecular Partners will sponsor the studies.
Pharmaceuticalsdailynurse.com

CDC COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Study in Health Workers Shows mRNA Vaccines 94% Effective

A new CDC study adds to the growing body of real-world evidence (outside of a clinical trial setting) showing that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) protect health care personnel (HCP) against COVID-19. mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduced the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 by 94% among HCP who were fully vaccinated. This assessment, conducted in a different study network with a larger sample size from across a broader geographic area than in the clinical trials, independently confirms U.S. vaccine effectiveness findings among health care workers that were first reported March 29.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA grants emergency use authorization to COVID-19 antibody drug

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 antibody drug made by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). Sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, has been authorized for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19, the FDA said in a statement.
Industrywallstreetpr.com

Leading Vaccine Stocks Under the Microscope (PFE, NVAX, DYAI, MRNA)

The process of lining up the next wave of vaccines – Vax 2.0 – is likely already underway behind closed doors at major science institutes, throughout top research think-tanks, and at the home bases of the major vaccine-oriented pharma players. Vax 2.0 is no longer a theory. It’s already in...
HealthMedscape News

FDA Restricts Obeticholic Acid (Ocaliva) Over Serious Liver Injury Risk

The risk for serious liver injury with obeticholic acid (Ocaliva, Intercept Pharmaceuticals) has prompted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to restrict its use in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and advanced cirrhosis. The agency has added a new contraindication to the obeticholic acid prescribing information and patient...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

FDA Authorizes GSK-Vir’s Antibody Treatment for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for sotrovimab, a single-dose monoclonal antibody, for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and children 12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms. The EUA was granted base on interim data from the Phase III COMET-ICE (COVID-19 Monoclonal antibody Efficacy Trial – Intent to Care Early) trial in high-risk adult outpatients.