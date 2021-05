In a hidden San Diego gym where he has quietly worked for several years, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez is in the place he enjoys most: his training camp. Following the express three-round win over Avni Yildirim in February 2020, the Jalisco, Mexico, native took only one week off before taking on his next challenge: training for the showdown against WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-0, 14 KOs), at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday night.