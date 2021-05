Did you know that Pre-K through second-grade students in Dallas ISD have been using technology in their class work since the start of the current school year?. With iPads distributed by the district’s IT Department, and a partnership with Apple that provides two Professional Learning Specialists, the district’s Early Learning Department has been supporting professional development and training for teachers, families and students—as young as Pre-K through 2nd grade—to integrate the use of technology into classroom work.