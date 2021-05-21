MaxPreps Sophomore All-Americans Matt and Ryan Bewley skip final two year of high school basketball to begin professional career
Overtime Elite (OTE) signed its first high school players Friday, inking five-star West Oaks Academy (Orlando, Fla.) forwards Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley, per a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The elite Class of 2023 forwards will forgo their high school and college eligibility to join the startup league in September for contracts expected to pay out seven figures for each player over their two year contract.www.maxpreps.com