Marco Rubio Announces Opposition to January 6 Commission: ‘This Is a Partisan Joke’
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Friday that he intends to vote no on the partisan January 6 commission, saying it is “designed to be used as partisan political weapon.”. “Last night I read the bill creating a January 6th commission,” Rubio wrote in a tweet, which included a video message from the Florida senator. “It isn’t designed to produce a serious inquiry; it’s designed to be used as partisan political weapon. I am a no.”www.breitbart.com