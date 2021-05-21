newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Marco Rubio Announces Opposition to January 6 Commission: ‘This Is a Partisan Joke’

By Kyle Morris
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Friday that he intends to vote no on the partisan January 6 commission, saying it is “designed to be used as partisan political weapon.”. “Last night I read the bill creating a January 6th commission,” Rubio wrote in a tweet, which included a video message from the Florida senator. “It isn’t designed to produce a serious inquiry; it’s designed to be used as partisan political weapon. I am a no.”

