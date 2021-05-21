Marco Rubio Announces Opposition to January 6 Commission: ‘This Is a Partisan Joke’

Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is reportedly planning to run for U.S. Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Demings came to national attention when she served as an impeachment manager in former president Donald Trump’s 2020 impeachment trial and rose further when she made then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s shortlist of vice-presidential contenders. If she wins Rubio’s seat, Demings would be only the third Black woman to serve as a senator. If she does run and wins the Democratic primary, she’ll get a great deal of national attention in a highly challenging race.