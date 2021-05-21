newsbreak-logo
Montpelier, VA

Obituary – James Robert Hall

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago

James Robert Hall, 63, of Henrico, passed away on May 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Thomas Hall and Mildred Marie Jacobs . He is survived by his sons, Casey Hall and Cliff Hall; brother, Richard Hall; sisters, Joan Hall-Tumblin, Carolyn Faye Hall; four grandchildren, Carter, Peyton, Liberty and Logan; nieces and nephews, and his long- time friend, Ann Berkley. James was a beloved father and friend. He was an auto technician and outdoorsman. He loved anything automotive related, enjoyed working on classic Fords and was well known in the car show community for helping and educating people. He will be laid to rest at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Virginia. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. The family gratefully accepts prayers, condolences and memories.

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

