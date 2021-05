The Seahawks’ 2021 schedule is out, and it’s a historic one, for sure. For one, the NFL is now scheduling 17 games per team, rather than the typical 16. This means the Seahawks’ final regular season game will take place on January 9, when fans are used to watching the team compete in the playoffs. Thankfully, the Seahawks’ bye is placed right in the middle of this extended season, in Week 9.