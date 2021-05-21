Qveen Herby Finally Releases Debut Album ‘A Woman’: Stream
After a slew of EPs where she expressed various angles to her sound, Qveen Herby has finally released her debut album A Woman. The rapper-singer continues to show off her range on the new project but just at a higher level. She had kickstarted the campaign with the first single 'Juice' in April which has amassed a million plays on Spotify alone. A Woman features 12 songs in total which no guest appearances — she's doing all of the rapping and singing herself.