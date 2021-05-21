Qveen Herby Finally Releases Debut Album ‘A Woman’: Stream

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released the official music video for its new single, "Darkness Settles In". The track, a fan favorite taken from the band's latest studio album, "F8", was produced by the band, alongside Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE, DISTURBED). Sonically, it takes listeners on a journey, starting from a place of stripped-down rawness and eventually reaching explosive, anthemic heights, truly embodying the full emotional spectrum of the band's sound that has made them one of the top two listened-to rock bands in the world, based on sales and streaming data. The single follows in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off" and "Living The Dream", all of which reached No. 1 on U.S. rock radio.