Sandston, VA

Obituary – Jerry Wayne Wadsworth

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago

Jerry Wayne Wadsworth, 63, loving husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Sandston on Saturday, May 15, 2021, with his devoted wife by his side. Jerry was born March 21, 1958 to the late Harvey and Bernice Stewart Wadsworth in Smithfield, NC. While working as an LPN, he earned his BSN/RN from Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, NC in 1985. He devoted his life to the care of others until he retired from VCU Health System in November of 2020. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother Eula Mae and is survived by his wife, Lori; three step-children, Ashley Wallach (Caston), Trey Kincaid, and Nathan Kincaid; three brothers, Larry (Suelyn), Linwood (Donna), and Danny (Marsha); step-siblings Rick Bagby (Libby), Faye Lassiter, and Nancy Stanley; along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park.

