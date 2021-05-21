Obituary – Margaret Jenifer Kirson Weinberg

Margaret Jenifer Kirson Weinberg, affectionately known as “Dearie”, passed away on May 15, 2021 at the age of 86, in Henrico, VA.

Dearie was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Evelyn Kirson, of Baltimore.

She is survived by Fred Weinberg, her devoted husband of 64 years, her children, Mary Kay, Paige, Michael, Todd and Kate and her grandchildren, Jenny, Patrick, Callum and Annie.

Dearie is also survived by her forever friend, Sharon Athey.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sunrise Living Tuckahoe and the staff and caregivers at Brightstar Care.

Dearie enjoyed traveling in the US, Europe and Russia. She was an avid reader, and loved “Jeopardy”, Hokies & Hoos football, playing mah jong and lunching with the ladies.

She was passionate about her chosen profession and worked at St. Mary’s Hospital as a medical technologist for 28 years.

Dearie’s grandchildren were her greatest joy. She learned what to look for at horse shows, cheered on basketball games, delighted in musical theatre productions, and proudly encouraged all academic and leadership endeavors.

Dearie loved gladiolas, jonquils and sunflowers.

Due to COVID protocols, the funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation or Richmond SPCA.