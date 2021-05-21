newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

Obituary – Marjorie Marilyn Anderson

By Citizen Staff
Posted by 
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 1 day ago

Marjorie Marilyn Anderson 83, of Henrico, Virginia, formerly of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Born to Floyd Russell and Dorotha Campbell Moores in St. Louis, Missouri, Marilyn spent her childhood in St. Louis, Shreveport, Louisiana and Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, and served proudly in the United States Air Force, where she began her nursing career. She married Air Force Officer Ralph Lawrence “Larry” Anderson, and after their marriage and transfer to Maxwell Air Force Base, in Montgomery, Alabama, she was very active in the Officer’s Wives Club there, as well as the local garden club. She was a talented artist and enjoyed working with ceramics and paper crafts. Marilyn was quite the collector and had a legendary collection of Santas and Christmas décor. Predeceased by her parents and husband; Marilyn is survived by her brother, Russell R. Moores Sr. and his wife, Dorothy; seven nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Marilyn’s life will be remembered in a graveside service in Richmond, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Richmond Cemetery. Marilyn was an ardent supporter of many philanthropic causes, her favorite of which was the Salvation Army, to which memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers.

Henrico Citizen

Henrico Citizen

Henrico, VA
487
Followers
732
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The Henrico Citizen is the hometown news source of Henrico County, Va., a suburb of Richmond and one of the most historic localities in the United States. Since 2001, the Citizen has provided the most comprehensive look at the issues, trends, people and events that matter to Henrico.

 http://www.henricocitizen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Obituaries
City
Memphis, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Henrico, VA
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Air Force#Maxwell Air Force Base#The Salvation Army#Wives Club#Husband#Richmond Cemetery#Memorial Gifts#St Louis#Jonesboro#Shreveport#Flowers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

HPAC Awards of Merit honors history activists

On May 13, Henrico’s Historic Preservation Advisory Committee presented the 2020 Awards of Merit in a ceremony held at Dorey Park. Among the groups and people recognized were (pictured, first six people from left) Richmond Beeristoric, LLC, represented by Jacob Brunow, Annie Tobey, Lee Graves, Mike Killelea, Eric Mink, and Mike Gorman for their work to preserve, promote and celebrate the history of the local brewing community (see a 2019 Citizen story featuring Beeristoric.)
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Historic Montgomery marker honors Rev. Robert and Jeannie Graetz

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The efforts of Reverend Robert and Jeannie Graetz to end segregation in Montgomery during the civil rights movement continues to impact people today. On Sunday, the city of Montgomery placed a historic marker in front of the Graetz former home located at 1558 Dunbar Street. Meta...
CollegesPosted by
Henrico Citizen

3 Henrico students earn Allen & Allen scholarships

Three Henrico residents are among 15 Virginia students who received $2,000 scholarships from the Allen & Allen law firm for overcoming adversity as they head into their college careers. The three Henrico students (and their colleges or universities) are:. • Shrinidhi Nadgouda of Glen Allen (University of Virginia);. • Dinachi...
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Property Transactions – May 5-11, 2021

– $264,000, 1,038 SF (built in 2001), from Jereline D. Fields to Christopher Lavell Hicks. 6120 Knight Terrace – $290,000, 1,513 SF (built in 1989), from Danielle Dodge and Ian F. Stewart to Christian Stiller. 1300 Stoneycreek Drive – $328,000, 2,038 SF (built in 1965), from David and Charlyne Catanzaro...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Henrico County, VAThe Henrico Citizen

Henrico’s Top Teachers – Jocelyn Henry-Whitehead, Baker Elementary School

Jocelyn Henry-Whitehead knows fear firsthand. She understands trauma, because she’s lived it. Pain? She’s felt its crushing weight at the most inopportune times, too. But she also understands how it feels to overcome all odds, to get up when it would have been easier to stay down, to thrive in ways that maybe never seemed imaginable, because she has done so repeatedly herself.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Henrico News Minute – May 11, 2021

A shooting and police pursuit results in a woman’s self-inflicted death; Henrico County to receive $64.2 million in federal relief funds; a Henrico County high school sports team helps create a remembrance garden for a local nonprofit; Virginia voters identify themselves as mostly moderate but tend to favorite Democrat policies.
Henrico County, VAPosted by
Henrico Citizen

Milestones – May 11, 2021

Francis Quainoo of Henrico recently was initiated into the all-discipline collegiate honor society Phi Kappa Phi. Quainoo was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus. ***. University of Alabama student Thi Xuan Ngan Trang of Henrico participated in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for spring 2021. Trang worked for Tiffin Motorhomes....
Virginia StatePosted by
Henrico Citizen

Ridge Elementary’s Erin Rettig named Virginia’s 2021 ES Counselor of the Year

The Virginia School Counselor Association recently named Erin Rettig, a school counselor at Ridge Elementary School, as its Elementary School Counselor of the Year. Rettig was surprised by Henrico County Public Schools leaders and members of her family at an April 30 announcement at Ridge. She will be recognized at the Virginia School Counselor Association’s annual conference in October.