Obituary – Marjorie Marilyn Anderson

Marjorie Marilyn Anderson 83, of Henrico, Virginia, formerly of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Born to Floyd Russell and Dorotha Campbell Moores in St. Louis, Missouri, Marilyn spent her childhood in St. Louis, Shreveport, Louisiana and Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was a graduate of Baptist Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee, and served proudly in the United States Air Force, where she began her nursing career. She married Air Force Officer Ralph Lawrence “Larry” Anderson, and after their marriage and transfer to Maxwell Air Force Base, in Montgomery, Alabama, she was very active in the Officer’s Wives Club there, as well as the local garden club. She was a talented artist and enjoyed working with ceramics and paper crafts. Marilyn was quite the collector and had a legendary collection of Santas and Christmas décor. Predeceased by her parents and husband; Marilyn is survived by her brother, Russell R. Moores Sr. and his wife, Dorothy; seven nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Marilyn’s life will be remembered in a graveside service in Richmond, Kentucky, at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Richmond Cemetery. Marilyn was an ardent supporter of many philanthropic causes, her favorite of which was the Salvation Army, to which memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers.