Obituary – Stella Mae Smith Fritter

Fritter, Stella Mae Smith, 101, passed away May 5, 2021, after a long, full life. She had been a resident of the Hermitage at Cedarfield in Henrico County for 23 years. Stella was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Albert N. Fritter; her parents Lela Evans and James Jackson Smith of Arley, AL; Three Brothers, Truman, George, and Durell Smith, as well as four sisters, Eva Watkins, Polly Stoffel, Edyth Plunkett and Betty Ledbetter. Stella is survived by her son Albert N. Fritter, Jr. and wife Betty, one grandson, Christopher N. Fritter and wife Yen, and one brother, Milburn Smith of Jasper AL, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

After holding various means of employment over the years, including supporting her husband as a minister’s wife, Stella retired from the Department of the Army as a budget analyst. After moving to the Richmond area, she was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church on Forest Avenue, Richmond VA and a life member of the United Methodist Women.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff and nurses at Cedarfield who took such wonderful care of Stella through her many years of residence there. We also wish to express our appreciation to the Hospice Community Care staff for their special care during this last year. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, May 12th, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, VA. In memory of Stella, contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA 23229. An online guest book is available at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.