Moncler's SS21 Men's Swimwear Channels Indonesian Fire Surfers
Best known for its inimitable puffer jackets, Moncler has no qualms about diving into summer style. The Italian luxury label's new Spring/Summer 2021 lineup is better for the beach than the mountains, in fact, drawing from Indonesian fire surfing culture to create a capsule of stylish menswear items ideal for summer. Okay, there are still a few jackets in the mix, but this is a hot weather drop through and through.www.highsnobiety.com