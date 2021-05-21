Moncler's SS21 Men's Swimwear Channels Indonesian Fire Surfers

Read your daily dose of fashion news right here…. Fendi drops groovy “Summer Vertigo” capsule collection. This summer, get your funk on with Fendi! The brand has launched a new capsule collection, “Summer Vertigo,” with artist Sarah Coleman. The line features a reimagined swirl logo inspired by the psychedelia movement of the ’70s, splashed across bags, clothing, and accessories in vibrant yellow and blue tones, as well as browns and olive greens reminiscent of the great outdoors. The collection follows a recent announcement that the brand is launching the venture Fashion Furniture Design (FF Design) to develop the FENDI Casa interior design business, leaving Design Holding as a majority shareholder. You can shop the “Summer Vertigo” collection on Fendi’s website now.