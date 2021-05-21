newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

‘A true hero’: Biden awards Medal of Honor to 94-year-old Korean War veteran

By Darlene Superville
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Wednesday to a retired colonel for acts of bravery during the Korean War. Biden bestowed the nation's most prestigious military honor on retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., who held Hill 205, a strategic position near Unsan, over two days in November 1950 while fighting off numerous attacks during the battle in which he endured multiple wounds.

www.fox13news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Moon Jae In
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Medal Of Honor#Korean War#Vietnam War Veterans#Military Veterans#President Biden#The 75th#Latino#South Korean#Jr#U S Army Ranger Company#The White House#101st Airborne Division#Defense#Rangers#President Joe Biden#Awards#Bravery#Valor#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

On American Soil: 70 Years Later, a Korean War Hero is Laid to Rest

With the sound of over 40 motorcycles revving their engines at full throttle, Evelyn Snyder sat quietly in the front seat of a vintage hearse with her brother, finally home, in the back. Snyder stared stoically ahead waiting for her driver. It's been a long 70 years since she and...
MilitaryStars and Stripes

'Grandfather of the Rangers' credits his soldiers with earning Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON — Col. Ralph Puckett, the 94-year-old retired Army Ranger who will receive the Medal of Honor on Friday, is a fair and honest leader and humble man who has greatly influenced the men he commanded and countless other Rangers he’s mentored over the past seven decades, his friends and family said Thursday.
WorldNew York Post

Biden confuses job title of South Korean president after mixing up Netanyahu’s post

President Biden on Friday mistakenly called South Korean President Moon Jae-in a “prime minister” — one day after also botching the title of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden delivered the latest eyebrow-raising remark while presenting 94-year-old Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor. “The people in...
MilitaryUnited States Army

Medal of Honor: Korean conflict hero led Rangers in battle for Hill 205

WASHINGTON -- Then-2nd Lt. Ralph Puckett Jr. had been finalizing his deployment preparations as a member of a replacement depot out of Camp Drake, Japan, when he heard his name echo through a nearby intercom system. Having volunteered to support the joint U.S. and U.N. mission during the Korean conflict...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Analysis-S.Korea's COVID-19 vaccine shortages overshadow Moon-Biden summit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s struggle to boost coronavirus vaccine supplies is threatening to overshadow President Moon Jae-in’s first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, with pressure mounting on Moon to secure more and faster deliveries of U.S.-made shots. Moon had hoped to use the Washington meeting next week as...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday put the kibosh on his predecessor’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes” and revoked former President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at social media companies’ moderation policies and branding American foreign aid. In an executive order of his own, Biden abolished the...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'It would be "racist" if this was a Republican': Kamala Harris is condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers after shaking it with South Korean president

Kamala Harris was condemned for wiping her hand on her trousers immediately after a handshake with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The Vice President met with Moon Jae-in on Friday as part of Joe Biden's second in-person session with a foreign leader since coming to office, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUSMSNBC

Biden shares the 'most devastating comment' he's heard as president

Donald Trump was preoccupied, to an almost comical degree, with the idea that the United States was an international laughingstock for decades, until the Republican arrived in the White House and single-handedly restored the nation's global stature. As regular readers know, he spent much of his term repeating the line constantly.
MilitaryKESQ

Single US destroyer backs up Biden’s tough words in South China Sea

A United States Navy warship sailed near disputed Beijing-controlled islands in the South China Sea on Thursday — just hours after US President Joe Biden said the US must protect open access to the waterway. The guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur performed what the US Navy calls a “freedom of...