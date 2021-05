Over the course of five months, Elliott Greenblott tallied more than 220 COVID-19-related scams targeting Twin State residents. That number likely only scratches the surface. “Sometimes people will say there is nothing new under the sun; that’s true with scamming as well,” Greenblott, the Vermont coordinator of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, said prior to a virtual presentation hosted by the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Aging Resource Center last Monday. “A lot of scams that I am seeing have to do with home improvement, and the COVID twist is home air purifiers that will get rid of viruses.”