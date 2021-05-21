newsbreak-logo
Hamilton COVID cases, hospitalizations down

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamilton Public Health reported 107 new COVID cases, a drop of 34 from Thursday’s total and no deaths. Hospitalizations dropped to 91-the first time the Hamilton hospital count has been below 100 since early April. There were five new outbreaks reported. The Church of St.Peter’s Children’s daycare reported five cases as did The Tiny Hoppers centre on Rymal. Bar Hydraulics reported four employees testing positive, Acura of Hamilton reported two and Len’s Mill Store reported three. Two more cases were added to the total at the Wellington Place Apartments, bringing the total to 45.

