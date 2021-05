Everson Griffen played for 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, and if you believe the Twitter account ‘NFL Rumors,’ the EDGE rusher might be heading northward again. The knee-jerk tendency is to deride this account as it is not sponsored by the NFL or a credible face. However, the outfit does have 34,000 followers, and is not a total bastion of garbage. Too, the very definition of a rumor lies in hearsay and speculation, so the account is merely living up to the billing of a textual definition of its title.