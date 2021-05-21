Local woman out thousands of dollars after booking fake property on what she thought was Airbnb

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local woman says she was scammed out of thousands of dollars when she found a home on what she thought was Airbnb to rent.

She found the home she wanted to rent and communicated with a person she thought was the landlord.

The person who claimed to be the landlord said she lived in another state but was renting a property in Memphis.

It turned out the real homeowner has lived there for 22 years and has no plans of leaving or renting. She says this isn’t the first time someone has shown up on her doorstep expecting to rent the property and it’s even been listed for sale.

hear from the homeowner and the woman who thought she was renting her home. and find out how to make sure the same thing doesn't happen to you.

