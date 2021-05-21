Burlington to reopen parks, playgrounds Saturday

Thursday’s provincial announcement will allow the City of Burlington to reopen outdoor recreational amenities with COVID-19 restrictions in place. These amenities include, but are not limited to, golf courses and driving ranges, soccer and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events will be expanded to five people, which will allow these amenities to be used for up to five people, including with members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincewide emergency brake remain in effect.