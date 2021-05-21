newsbreak-logo
NBA

Jazz assists will mean success on and off the court

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
 6 days ago
When the Utah Jazz begin their play-off journey on May 22, it could make all the difference to a child hoping to go to camp this summer.

READ: Mitchell expects to play with Jazz in opening game of playoffs

That's because Vivint and the Utah Jazz will send a deserving K-12 student to a STEM camp in their local area for every Jazz assist throughout the playoffs (STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math).

Because the team averages 22-25 assists per game, as many as 700 students could have this opportunity if the Jazz make the finals.

READ: Utah Jazz clinch #1 playoff seed, best record across league

"This program is an ideal way to support STEM educational initiatives and provide students with an assist to attend a camp. We appreciate Vivint partnering with the Jazz to . . . provide a unique opportunity for youth,” said Frank Zang, Utah Jazz Chief Communications Officer.

Students are selected through nominations, and can come from anywhere in the country.

WATCH: Utah Jazz players surprise scholarship award winners

Selections will focus on underrepresented students who would not likely have the opportunity to otherwise attend a STEM summer camp.

Nominations can be made here .

