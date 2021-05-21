newsbreak-logo
Las Vegas, NV

ILLENIUM concert announced at Allegiant Stadium

KTNV 13 Action News
 6 days ago
ILLENIUM, whose inventive music and collaborations have made him one of the most successful crossover electronic artists today, will perform Trilogy , a three-set concert commemorating his previous three albums -- Ashes, Awake, and Ascend .

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale on May 27 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

ILLENIUM’S Trilogy performance will be the first-ever concert performed in the new Allegiant Stadium, as last year's Garth Brooks tour date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brooks' concert that was set to be the first concert in the new venue will now take place just days after ILLENIUM, on July 10.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Las Vegas concert officials expect 'full house' for July 2021 event

ILLENIUM at Allegiant Stadium is being produced by AEG Presents, Life Is Beautiful, Another Planet Entertainment, and ASM Global.

