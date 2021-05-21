Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Glynn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR GLYNN COUNTY At 305 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Thalmann, or near Dock Junction, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 245 PM, nickel size hail was reported in northern Brantley county. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Thalmann, Sea Island, Everett and Boys Estate. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH