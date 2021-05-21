Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER AND NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 336 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over East Helena, or near Helena, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Brief heavy rain may also cause minor street flooding. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City and York. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 189, and between mile markers 195 and 196. Highway 12 between mile markers 47 and 60. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.