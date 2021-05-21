Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A band of snow has moved into North-central MT A band of moderate snow is moving into North-central MT this afternoon. The heaviest activity is now situated over Central Cascade County and is moving toward the northwest. Visibility will likely fall below a half mile at times in areas of heavier snowfall. Snow accumulation with this will mostly range around one inch, but localized higher amounts are possible. Accumulations will mainly impact bridges and grassy areas through this afternoon, but some slushy roadway accumulation can be expected. Those traveling should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility.alerts.weather.gov