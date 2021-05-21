newsbreak-logo
Cascade County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Southern Rocky Mountain Front A band of snow has moved into North-central MT A band of moderate snow is moving into North-central MT this afternoon. The heaviest activity is now situated over Central Cascade County and is moving toward the northwest. Visibility will likely fall below a half mile at times in areas of heavier snowfall. Snow accumulation with this will mostly range around one inch, but localized higher amounts are possible. Accumulations will mainly impact bridges and grassy areas through this afternoon, but some slushy roadway accumulation can be expected. Those traveling should be prepared for quickly changing road conditions and areas of poor visibility.

alerts.weather.gov
Glacier County, MTweather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches possible. Highest accumulations will be at and above pass level. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front, Southern Rocky Mountain Front and Central and Southern Lewis and Clark Counties. The Winter Storm Watch does not include the Helena Valley and the Lincoln area. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.
Broadwater County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER AND NORTHERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES At 336 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over East Helena, or near Helena, moving northeast at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Brief heavy rain may also cause minor street flooding. Locations impacted include Helena, East Helena, Montana City and York. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 near mile marker 189, and between mile markers 195 and 196. Highway 12 between mile markers 47 and 60. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Cascade County, MTweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Judith Basin, Meagher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Cascade; Judith Basin; Meagher WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations this morning up to 3 inches in the mountains and up to an inch at lower elevations. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Slushy snow accumulation is possible on some roads, creating slippery driving conditions, especially over mountain passes and higher terrain.