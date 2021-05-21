Senate proposes $1,200 return-to-work bonus as other worker-focused measures languish

A 4-YEAR-OLD GIRL shopping for toys in New York City’s Times Square was shot and injured Saturday when a dispute among four men nearby erupted in gunfire. Also last weekend: Six people attending a birthday party in Colorado Springs were killed when a man described as the boyfriend of one victim burst into the home and started shooting. A 14-year-old boy was among four people killed in weekend shootings across Chicago that also left six people injured. One man was fatally shot and seven other people were wounded after an argument broke out at a gathering in a Phoenix hotel. Three people were killed in Baltimore when a man with a history of making trouble in the neighborhood went on a rampage.