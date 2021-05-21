Senate proposes $1,200 return-to-work bonus as other worker-focused measures languish
The end of the regular legislative session on Wednesday night marked the end of the road, at least for this year, for anything not on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s call for the special session that started on Thursday. That includes two worker-focused measures that would have paid parents on unemployment a per-child boost and provided essential workers and laid off workers with tuition assistance for college or job training.midnightsunak.com