Lake Charles, LA

Deputies searching for suspect in hit and run at RV park

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XItHA_0a7GuS7r00

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run earlier this month at a Lake Charles RV park.

Deputies say the incident occurred during the early morning hours on Tuesday, May 4 at an RV park located on Luke Powers Road in Lake Charles.

An investigation revealed the driver of the van was entering the park, at which time he hit a divider located between the entrance and the exit, causing over $1,000 worth of damage. The suspect allegedly exited his vehicle and then left the scene.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect or van seen in the photographs, or anyone with information related to the case to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3846 and reference complaint number 21-54642.

