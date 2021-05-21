Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

It's official, I may have found the craziest painted house in Michigan, and that's saying something considering the sick paint jobs some of these houses in Kalamazoo have. Someone on the comment section where the photo was posted even came up with a name for it: It's a "Blacklight Fuzzy Poster House!"...get the bright colored paint out and go to town! -ChrisandTrina Hanes-. That's the most accurate description I think anyone could come up with for this house that sites at the corner of 3rd St and Mill St in the little village of Northport on the Northwestern most peninsula of Lower Michigan.