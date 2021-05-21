newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Make the Most of Michigan Outdoors on DNR’s ‘Three Free’ Weekend

By Bobby Guy
100.7 WITL
 1 day ago
Explore the outdoors. Get into every state park for free and pay no fees for ORV permits or fishing licenses for one big Michigan weekend in June. "Si Quaeris Peninsulam Amoenam Circumspice" is the official state motto of Michigan. The Latin to English translation is, "If you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you." There is plenty to see and do in the great outdoors of the Winter Water Wonderland of the Great Lakes State.

