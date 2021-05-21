Everything You Need To Know About Oregano
Oregano is such a classic herb with a great story, you may even want to pull out a glass of your favorite, spicey red wine to sip on – Brightcellar.com recommends Cabernet Franc or Carménère — as you read all about this aromatic and savory plant. Oregano (Latin name: origanum vulgare, says Myspicer) hails from Greece. However, oregano is an herb that likes to confuse its fans and has several aliases, including Spanish thyme, wild marjoram, and European oregano.www.mashed.com