The Florida elementary school principal who spanked a 6-year-old girl with a paddle will not be prosecuted for the act, according to the Associated Press (AP) via NBC 6. The mother of the child was called to Central Elementary School in Clewiston because the girl was accused of causing damage to a computer screen on April 13. The mother then recorded the spanking on video, which shows Principal Melissa Carter striking the girl's butt with a paddle three times.