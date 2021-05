(RTTNews) - John Deere, the brand name of machinery manufacturer Deere & Co., recalled about 90 units of Gator Utility Vehicles for a possible crash hazard and risk of injury, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. The company said an error in the Engine Control Unit or ECU software can result in the speedometer and several speed-related safety systems not functioning as designed, that could cause a crash hazard and risk of injury to the operator.