Why I Won’t Participate in Fish Extender Exchange on My Next Disney Cruise

If you're a Star Wars fan who has been dying to stay at Disney's new resort based on the movie series, you need to read this before you book. First off, the Star Wars: Galatic Cruiser Hotel is still under construction and won't be ready until next year; so you can't make reservations yet. This gives you more time to decide whether or not you want to stay there, because, get ready for this one: you can't leave the hotel once you check-in.