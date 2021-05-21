Why I Won’t Participate in Fish Extender Exchange on My Next Disney Cruise
Fish extenders are pretty big deals on Disney cruises. Even if you've never participated in one, you've most likely seen the Fish Extender holders adorning the stateroom doors throughout the ships. The term fish extender comes directly from the description of hanging the holder on the decorative fish (or seahorse, depending on which side of the ship a cabin is on) outside a guest's stateroom door. In a nutshell, Fish Extender exchanges are organized group gift exchanges arranged ahead of time through a Facebook or DISboards cruise page. The gifts are placed in the Fish Extender holder outside the participant's stateroom.