El Dorado, KS

In Brief

butlercountytimesgazette.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VFW and American Legion Posts in El Dorado will conduct a Joint Memorial Day Service at Sunset Lawns Cemetery in El Dorado on Monday May 31st at 11:00 a.m. Master of Ceremonies will be Lewie Cooper (USAF/RET) and Past State Commander of the VFW KS. Guest speaker will be...

www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
Whitewater, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

North Butler 4H meets

The North Butler 4-H Club met on May 10th, 2021 at Emmaus Church in Whitewater at 7:00 pm. The meeting was called to order by President, Desiree Ingalsbe. Cora Brackenridge led the Flag Salute and Ella Amend led the 4-H Pledge. Roll Call was answered by “My Favorite Flower is...” by 16 members. Secretary and Treasure’s reports were read. Debora Claassen, Club Leader, read the Leader’s Report. She congratulated Selah and Ivy Patton on joining the club and recognized Madi Hepner, Shelby Henley, Ella Amend, and Anna Klingenberg for having a birthday in May. She reminded the members that the Mini Fair was June 3rd from 6-8 pm and there would be games and lots of fun. Shelby Henley moved that the North Butler 4-H Club start their program and Rustin McLaughlin seconded the motion. The program started with Rustin McLaughlin leading the club in singing “Old McDonald”. Hadley Miller presented a Show and Tell over a doll house that her Grandpa made her when she was a baby. Shelby Henley did a Parliamentary Procedure over reminding the Club “How to Second”. The club then listened on to a Project Talk by Caleb Klingenberg over “How to Feed a Bucket Calf” he plans to show at the fair. Chase Arts did a Project Talk over his “Goat Project” that he is going to show at the fair and some of his fair experiences. Harley McLaughlin then ended the night by bringing the Club outside the see her market steer “Cash”. She did a Demonstration teaching the club how to “Brush your Steer” and some of the brushes she uses for the fair. Recreation was led by Hope McLaughlin playing “Red Rover”. Refreshments were served by the Arts Family. The next scheduled meeting is June 14, 2021 at Emmaus Church.
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

'Friday Night Live' on the way

Last summer, El Dorado Music Lessons instructor Timm Gaughan and his students performed at the corner of First and North Main Street in El Dorado on Friday evenings. This year, they will be hosting “Friday Night Live” each Friday this summer, beginning May 21. What began as an opportunity for...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Book drive entering final push

Jefferson Knapp, owner of Kraken Books, Ltd. is doing something he has wanted to do since the pandemic began last spring. He is holding a book drive fundraiser for the five elementary schools in El Dorado and Towanda. Kraken Books, Ltd., is a publishing company located in El Dorado, and...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Mayor hosts prayer breakfast

After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast resumed this year on May 6 at the El Dorado Civic Center. Mayor Bill Young welcomed guests and shared the history of the day National Day of Prayer. The National Day of Prayer is an annual...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Poppy month declared in El Dorado

Members of the Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit #81 in El Dorado appeared before the City Commission May 3 to receive a Poppy Month Proclamation from Mayor Bill Young of the City of El Dorado. Reading from the proclamation Young said, “Whereas, the American Legion Auxiliary adopted the...
Butler County, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Governor's scholars announced

About 18 students from Butler County schools were recently named Governor's Scholar's by Gov. Laura Kelly. The Governor's Scholars program honors the top academic one percent of Kansas high school seniors. Scholars are selected from accredited public and private schools in the state. Those earning the honor from Butler County...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Music scholarships awarded

El Dorado High School graduating seniors Daniel Farthing and Teagan Jellison have been awarded the 2021 Fred W. Wolfe Endowment Music Scholarship. This year's scholarship will provide funds to two EHS graduates majoring in music at the college or university of their choice. Farthing played trumpet in the EHS Band,...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Tharp awarded Soroptimist scholarship

El Dorado Soroptimist's high school scholarship winner is Ellie Tharp. Ellie is the daughter of Erik and Louise Tharp. She is a senior at El Dorado High School where she has participated in STUCO (VP 2 years), NHS (VP), DECA (Pres and Sec), drama, concert choir, swim team, KAY, and on the golf team. She has also volunteered in many school, church and community events. Ellie plans to attend Butler Community College for a degree in Business Administration then on to K-State majoring in Fashion Merchandising.
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Everett recognized as 2021 Distinguished Alumna

The Butler Community College Foundation selected Junetta French Everett as the 2021 Distinguished Alumna for Butler Community College. The award identifies and honors alumni who have distinguished themselves in their chosen profession through service to the community, thus bringing prestige to Butler Community College. Nomination criteria include professional, community, and college service categories.
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Museum trying to unravel WWII mystery

Loren Anthony and the WWII History Center Foundation are trying to unravel a mystery — one that started in a garage a few years ago. In that garage a print block was found — headlined with "V-Day in El Dorado!" — signed by dozens upon dozens of people. "We think...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

El Dorado teacher begins retirement

Debbie Smith, a second-grade teacher at Grandview Elementary School in El Dorado, is about to retire. That, however, has not affected how she has approached this school year. "She’s in her final year of teaching but she brings the excitement of learning to her students that you expect from a first year teacher," said Kristi Knapp, a parent of one of Smith's students. "Her personality shines above all else. Always going the extra mile no matter the theme."
Andover, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

BCC musicians to offer Mother's Day concert

Butler’s vocal music department will perform at the Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover on May 9. The show will feature the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Headliners, A Cappella, Smorgaschords, and Noteables ensembles. This concert will be the first in-person performance with all ensembles since March 2020 due to COVID-19. There...
El Dorado, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

Firefighter retires

A retirement reception was held for John Wilson on Sunday, April 25 at Fire Station No. 1 in El Dorado. Wilson began fighting fires and serving his community February of 1989. He retired from the El Dorado Fire Department Volunteers after 32 years. Wilson received a Certificate of Service recognizing...
El Dorado, KSbutlercc.edu

April Board of Trustee Highlights

9100 Building in Andover – College administrators are seeking professional assistance on options for the property in north Andover. Trustees voted 5-2 (Shelby Smith and Julie Winslow opposing) to work with John Rupp of Reese Nichols Real Estate. The board also directed President Krull to connect with Mark Sudduth of Realty Executives and Jeremy Sundgren of Sundgren Realty as they seek expertise in commercial real estate in east Wichita and Andover.