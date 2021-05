In May, 2021, storied Italian brand Benelli, which is owned by Chinese OEM Qianjiang (also known as QJ), announced a new distribution deal in Germany. While it had previously been distributed in that market by the KSR Group, the brand is now proud to announce the formation of Benelli GmbH & Co. KG. The company says that it currently has over 100 Benelli dealerships all across Germany, which certainly seems promising if you’re a rider who wants to get your hands on one.