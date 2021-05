CHICOPEE – Mayor John L. Vieau formally announced his plans to run for reelection on Wednesday after submitting his nomination papers. Vieau is the first mayoral candidate to have papers certified to appear on the ballot. Three other people, Angela Breault-Klusman, Alissia J. Heath and Claire Bertrand, have taken out papers to run for the position and have up to Aug. 3 to return them with the 250 signatures needed.