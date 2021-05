When it comes to clarity about wearing face coverings, the issue is as murky as the San Miguel River during spring runoff. But Wednesday, during a meeting of the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, officials will be taking a look at the county’s current mask mandate in relation to current data, as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently released, more lenient guidelines. Mountain Village Town Council is meeting Thursday and has agendized a review of the town’s policy with an eye to whatever the county decides Wednesday.