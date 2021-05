Havre Finance Director Doug Kaercher, a former Havre City Council member and former Hill County commissioner, has announced his candidacy for mayor of Havre. "I want to put my three decades of experiences in the local government to work for the residents of Havre as Mayor," Kaercher said in a release announcing his candidacy. "My top priority is to use my experience to serve the citizens of Havre in an efficient and effective manner."