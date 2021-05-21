4 leaving 911 board are recognized

Four members of the Effingham County 911 were recognized this week for their serviced. For two, their terms are expiring and two others stepped down.

Board Chairman Julie Stephens, who started on the board in 2016, and Board Treasurer Wayne Rubach, who also started in 2016, are leaving the board after their terms end on June 30. Both Stephens and Rubach are “at-large” members of the board.

“Thanks for allowing me to be on the board for these five years,” Rubach said.

He suggested to board members to remember new “at-large” members may not know the acronyms the 911 board uses during meetings.

“The first two or three meetings were interesting,” Rubach said. “The first couple of months I would write it down, then go home and find out what things meant. Please have patience with them.”

Sheriff David Mahon has been on the 911 Board since 2014. Mahon is retiring as sheriff on June 1.

Stephens was informed before last month’s 911 Board meeting by Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann that Mike DePoister resigned from the 911 board due to work and personal issues. DePoister’s term would have finished on May 31. DePoister was not able to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Effingham County Board and 911 Board Vice-chair David Campbell presented Stephens, Rubach and Mahon with an inscribed commemorative desk clock for their years of service on the 911 Board.

This week the Effingham County board appointed Jake Buhnerkempe to the 911 board for a term starting June 1 to May 31, 2024. According to Effingham County by-laws the elected Sheriff or a representative of the Effingham County Sheriff Department will be appointed to the 911 Board filling Sheriff Mahon’s seat. That leaves two empty seats to be filled by Effingham County board appointment.

Rubach said this month they had a excess revenue over expenditures in the amount of $57,707.31 in the money market account. He said their beginning balance on March 31 was $1,085,931.16 and after receipts and disbursements the balance was $1,143,638,47. With the addition of funds in their checking amount totaling of $1,306.80, the board’s total cash and investments came to $1,144,945.27.

The biggest expense in May is Motorola Solutions-Starcom monthly maintenance fee for the amount of $3,178.

He said five years ago the board’s balance at the end of June was $433,000 as compared with $1,144,945.27 this year. Rubach credits the increase to several grants they have received over the years.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor and Effingham County 911 Board System Administrator Tina Daniels said they will be getting $10,065.25 more than expected for a NG911 grant from the State of Illinois.

She said she received notice on April 28 that after a review of their grant application by a statewide grant administrator she was informed they would be receiving $109,545.25 instead of $99,480.00.

In other discussions, Daniels said recently attended a statewide 911 advisory board meeting earlier in the month and said there were concerns about a Illinois House Bill 2784 – Community Emergency Services and Support Act.

“They are wanting a mental health unit respond instead of police,” Daniels said. “So, that puts a lot of liability on the dispatchers having to decide if a call qualifies as a mental health call. They are trying to push for law enforcement not being involved in some of these cases.”

She said the statewide advisory board was concerned about whether or not the telecommunicators would be given scripted questions to ask for mental issue calls, how law enforcement would be kept in the loop on the calls if mental health responders were first on the scene, who would oversee telecommunicator training required by the law and who would be responsible for keeping records of the call.

“We don’t have the resources for 24 hour, 7 days a week to dispatch mental health services,” Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said. “We’ll adapt to however the law changes. I don’t believe the co-responding model is going to be viable for a lot of downstate Illinois municipalities.”

McFarland mentioned to the board about a mobile training unit from northern Illinois area that teaches downstate in Effingham, Mattoon and Carbondale. He said Gail Sullivan has a class that specializes in mental health issues and PTSD. McFarland said Sullivan teaches a special class for 911 dispatchers and the stresses they face.

“Telecommunicators face an entirely different kind of pressure than what Police and Fire do,” McFarland said.

McFarland said he would check on class availability.

Board Member and Director for Air Evac Lifeteam Larry Thies said emergency helicopters that are based in Mattoon, Effingham and Mt. Vernon were now carrying whole blood onboard.

“This is kind of unique. Most hospitals and helicopters only carry packed red cells and plasma. This is positive ‘O’ blood for traumas, In fact, trauma surgeons recommended it,” Thies said. “We are the only aircraft in Illinois carrying it.”

Donors wanting to give blood dedicated to Air Evac Lifeteam should contact Impact Life Blood Services.