Ex-UofL assistant Gaudio charged with extortion

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been the head coach of the Orange for 45 seasons now, which is an incredible feat, especially in this day and age. And one of the things that’s allowed him to be the coach at SU for so long is his eye for talent and developing his players for the next level. In fact, during his first 44 seasons at Syracuse, he has had at least one player on each of his teams go on to play in the NBA.