Ex-UofL assistant Gaudio charged with extortion
According to a release from UofL, the United States Attorney's Office of Western Kentucky has charged Gaudio, 64, with "interstate communication with intent to extort." As detailed in the charging document, after Gaudio was told that his contract would not be renewed, he threatened to inform members of the media of alleged NCAA violations within the men’s basketball program unless he was paid a significant sum of money. The allegations of violations are the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts.www.thetimestribune.com