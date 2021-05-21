newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Ex-UofL assistant Gaudio charged with extortion

By RUSS BROWN Kentucky Today
Corbin Times Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a release from UofL, the United States Attorney's Office of Western Kentucky has charged Gaudio, 64, with "interstate communication with intent to extort." As detailed in the charging document, after Gaudio was told that his contract would not be renewed, he threatened to inform members of the media of alleged NCAA violations within the men’s basketball program unless he was paid a significant sum of money. The allegations of violations are the impermissible production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes and the impermissible use of graduate managers in practices and workouts.

www.thetimestribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dino Gaudio
Person
Luke Murray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Extortion#Criminal Law#Federal Prison#Butler Basketball#Law Enforcement#Ex Uofl#Espn#Cardinals#The Ncaa Tournament#Acc#The Courier Journal#University Of Louisville#Usa Today#Kentucky Today#Alleged Ncaa Violations#Authorities#Basketball Operations#Graduate Managers#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLaustinnews.net

Kentucky assistant Jovon Bouknight arrested on DUI charge

Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested Saturday morning in northern Kentucky and charged with driving under the influence. According to multiple reports, Bouknight was arrested at 3:56 a.m. by the Erlanger Police Department. The Courier-Journal of Louisville reported that Bouknight was also charged with possession of an open...
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

Report: SEC assistant coach charged with DUI

A Kentucky assistant football coach is in hot water after a recent arrest. ESPN reports that Kentucky wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the weekend. He was also charged with possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle and driving 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The incident occurred on Saturday.
Public Safetybackingthepack.com

Dino Gaudio tried to extort Louisville

Well here's a wild development. Remember Dino Gaudio, the coach who did an okay job at Wake and more recently had been an assistant at Louisville? He tried to blackmail UL into paying him 17 months' worth of salary. (He was fired in March.) Like damn, dude, you got gambling debts or something?
Louisville, KYThe Crunch Zone

Ross McMains Named Assistant Coach for UofL Basketball

Ross McMains, who has served in varied roles in coaching and player development in the NBA, G League and international basketball for the past 14 years, has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Louisville under head coach Chris Mack. “I am thrilled to announce our newest...
Basketball247Sports

Report: Former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio could face prison time

It is not every day that a former high-major college basketball coach gets charged with allegedly extorting his former athletic department. That's what happened this week, as ex-Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio allegedly threatened to report media allegations that the Louisville program violated NCAA rules in its production of recruiting videos for prospective student-athletes, according to a report from Hayley Minogue of WHAS11 News. The full extent of the alleged NCAA violations is not yet immediately clear.
Mississippi StatePosted by
247Sports

Rocket Watts transfers to Mississippi State

Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland added a major playmaker via the NCAA Transfer Portal as Rocket Watts committed to the program. Watts began his career at Michigan State and put up strong numbers. Watts spent two seasons with the Spartans. He entered as a four-star recruit and carved out...
Basketballkentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Kentucky is off and running on the recruiting trail after locking up its backcourt for the upcoming 2021-22 season. With the additions of Orlando Antigua and Ron “Chin” Coleman to John Calipari’s staff, the program is trying to regain the momentum they’ve lost from the first half of John Calipari’s tenure as Kentucky’s head coach.…
Syracuse, NYsujuiceonline.com

Is Jim Boeheim’s streak of NBA talent at Syracuse in jeopardy?

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has been the head coach of the Orange for 45 seasons now, which is an incredible feat, especially in this day and age. And one of the things that’s allowed him to be the coach at SU for so long is his eye for talent and developing his players for the next level. In fact, during his first 44 seasons at Syracuse, he has had at least one player on each of his teams go on to play in the NBA.
Louisville, KYInside Higher Ed

Former U of Louisville Coach Charged With Extortion

Dan Gaudio, a former assistant coach for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team, was charged with extortion Tuesday by federal officials, who said Gaudio threatened to report alleged National Collegiate Athletic Association violations by the team if the university did not pay him his salary for an additional 17 months, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

And-Ones: Overtime Elite, Two-Way Rules, Barbosa, Lottery

The Overtime Elite league for top high school prospects has secured its first two commitments, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who reports that Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley, a pair of 6’9″ twin brothers from Florida, are signing with Overtime Elite. Matt and Ryan, high school juniors who are ranked...
NBABleacher Report

5-Star Prospects Matt, Ryan Bewley Agree to Contracts with Overtime Elite Pro League

Twin brothers Matt Bewley and Ryan Bewley, both 5-star prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, have reportedly signed two-year, seven-figure contracts with the new Overtime Elite professional league. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the first-of-their-kind deals:. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. The deals for Matt and Ryan Bewley are expected to...