Dee-O-Gee Merges with Bentley's Pet Stuff

Brian Hash became the new owner of Boat Town Brewery in Phillipsburg in August of 2019 after being on staff from the brewery’s founding in 2016. Brian and wife, Shelly, also own Boondock’s restaurant, the later addition to the brewery in the adjacent building. The two joint businesses work together with people flowing back and forth between both the indoor dining, the tap room and the outdoor beer garden that connects them. “I’ve been an enthusiastic consumer of beer, especially craft beer, for a long time, but I had never brewed until I started working here and got the opportunity to do that. Craft beer is a lot like what we would consider homemade or artisan food, rather than being mass produced,” Hash said. While opening a brewery is a new direction for Hash, being in leadership and retail is not. Hash grew up in Lebanon, graduating high school in 1988, and said he grew up in a farm store. His parents, Bill and Ruth Ann Hash, were the original owners of Lebanon’s well known agriculture supply store, Bill’s Farm and Home.