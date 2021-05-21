newsbreak-logo
Dee-O-Gee Merges with Bentley's Pet Stuff

By Pet Business Staff
petbusiness
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDee-O-Gee, a leading pet franchise, is merging with Bentley’s Pet Stuff to help launch Pet Stuff Franchising. Josh and Holly Allen, founders of Dee-O-Gee, will become directors of Pet Stuff Franchising and oversee the day-to-day operations for franchise locations. “We are incredibly honored that Dee-O-Gee is now an integral part...

www.petbusiness.com
#Pet Industry#Pet Store#Pet#Founders#Pet Stuff Franchising#Pet Stuff Franchise#Franchise Locations#Business Ownership#Streamlined Systems#Integral Part#Happy#Entrepreneurs#Community#Revenue#Fall
