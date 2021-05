Paulette M. "Pidge" Williams, 78, passed away due to natural causes at Northern Montana Hospital on Sunday, May 16, 2021. Cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church with Pastor Sean Janssen officiating. Burial will be at a later date with her late husband, Oakley, in Nary, MN.