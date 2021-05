Above my head, two squirrels race through the sycamores. They are not the same colour. The pursuer is a flash of grizzled pewter, russet stains around its flanks and eyes; the other, a streak of inky darkness. Pewter – black – pewter – black. My eyes struggle to follow their acrobatics until they call a truce. For a moment they are visible, shelling acorns in the crook of a thick ivy stem. Then the black squirrel pauses and winks out of existence, its dark fur swallowed by the shadows.