(CNN) — If you’re taking spring cleaning a little too far and want to start redecorating your home, snagging a few pieces of art to hang on your walls is an easy way to add a pop to any room. And nowadays you can buy art right from the comfort of your home, so whether you’re a longtime watercolor lover, a photography buff or a die-hard abstract fan, there’s a massive amount of really awesome artwork online that’s also super affordable. Seriously. You can curate a full gallery wall of interesting prints for under a hundred bucks. Or you can buy a huge wall-dominating canvas for under $200.