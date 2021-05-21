Highway 6 between Gypsumville and Highway 60 junction reopened
Manitoba's Highway 6 has reopened between Gypsumville and the Highway 60 junction south of Grand Rapids, the provincial government reported before noon May 21. The road had been closed for two days because of a massive out-of-control wildfire in the area. That fire is still burning and had grown to about 200,000 hectares as of May 20, covering an area 80 kilometres north to south and 16 kilometres wide at its widest point.