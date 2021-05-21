newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Highway 6 between Gypsumville and Highway 60 junction reopened

By Thompson Citizen
thompsoncitizen.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManitoba's Highway 6 has reopened between Gypsumville and the Highway 60 junction south of Grand Rapids, the provincial government reported before noon May 21. The road had been closed for two days because of a massive out-of-control wildfire in the area. That fire is still burning and had grown to about 200,000 hectares as of May 20, covering an area 80 kilometres north to south and 16 kilometres wide at its widest point.

www.thompsoncitizen.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 6#Fire#Grand Rapids#Wildfire#Misipawistik Cree Nation#Manitoba
Related
EnvironmentVermilion Standard

Wild fires near Cold Lake city limits keep fire crews busy

Dry conditions this spring have kept Cold Lake Fire-Rescue busy responding to wild fires. In April alone, the department responded to more than a dozen of these fires in the Municipal District of Bonnyville. “Conditions are extremely dry right now and fire will spread fast,” said Jeff Fallow, Cold Lake’s...
Environmentkclu.org

Brush Fire Closes Highway Between Santa Maria, Cuyama

A brush fire has closed the highway linking Santa Barbara and Kern Counties. Highway 166 is closed in both directions near Tepusquet Road, eastof Santa Maria because of the blaze. The fire was reported at around 11:15 Monday morning. There's no word of any structures being damaged. But, the shutdown means a major detour for travelers.
Accidentspanow.com

Phoenix Fire at Prince Albert National Park extinguished

Parks Canada has confirmed a fire burning in the southwest corner of Prince Albert National Park is no longer a threat. The Phoenix Fire, sparked by a lightning strike last week, burned an estimated 30 hectares — approximately six kms. north of Cookson Road, in the area of Rabbit Creek.
Garden City, GAWTGS

Portion of Highway 21 in Garden City fully reopens to traffic

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTGS) — Highway 21 fully reopened to traffic in both directions early Thursday morning after emergency repair and maintenance work shut down the road for two days. The section of the road between Chatham Villa Drive and Brampton Road reopened more than a day ahead of schedule.
Travelkrcrtv.com

Lassen National Park Highway opens to car traffic

LASSEN VOLCANIC NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Lassen Volcanic National Park Highway is open to car traffic, park officials announced Monday. The main highway through the park was cleared of snow early this year by the beginning of May. Crews spent the past couple of weeks clearing rockfalls triggered by snowmelt and making sure the highway was safe to drive.
Trafficritzvillejournal.com

Four-car collision on Highway 17

ADAMS COUNTY – WSP reported a four-car collision on Highway 17 shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 9. Vehicles one and two were traveling southbound and vehicles three and four were traveling northbound near milepost 23.4 when vehicle two slowed to make a left turn into a private drive. Vehicle one struck the rear of vehicle two and pushed it into the southbound lane. Vehicle two struck vehicle three head on.
Coos Bay, ORWorld Link

Highway reopening after truck fire

COOS BAY ─ A vehicle caught fire on Highway 101 this afternoon. Tessa Cupp, communications supervisor with the Coos Bay Police Department, said multiple 9-1-1 reports came in Wednesday afternoon of a black Dodge pickup on fire. “Units arrived on scene to find (the truck) towing a trailer, fully engulfed,”...
Orono, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Highway 12 between Orono and Independence closed for 4 months

Highway 12 between Orono and Independence is now closed for the next four months as crews make safety improvements along the deadly stretch of roadway. Both directions of the highway closed to traffic Tuesday morning and will remain closed until Sept. 17, with vehicles being detoured on County Road 6 and County Road 92, where five temporary stoplights have been added.
Waurika, OKkswo.com

Semi catches fire on highway in Waurika

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - A truck fire in Waurika caused traffic to be backed up Thursday morning. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said shortly after 7 a.m. that U.S. 70 and northbound U.S. 81 were closed at the junction in Waurika due to a crash. What caused the semi to...
RelationshipsSmirs Interior News

COVID-19 border closure stops B.C. family’s cross-country move

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 border closure has shut out a Maple Ridge family that was in the process of moving to their new home in the province. David and Julie Kaplan were driving across the country, but were stopped at the New Brunswick border. That province informed them Nova Scotia’s border is closed, and turned them back.
Accidentsouttherecolorado.com

Two planes collide above Denver-area state park in Colorado

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, initial reports from an aircraft crash site indicate that two planes have collided over Cherry Creek State Park property south of Belleview and Peoria. Current reports indicate that one plane crash landed in the area of East Bellevue Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive,...
TrafficPosted by
Los Angeles Times

It’s time to hit the road as Highway 1 reopens to Big Sur

A section of California’s scenic Highway 1 near Big Sur that collapsed during a winter storm has reopened, just in time for Memorial Day travel. The highway has been closed since Jan. 28, when heavy rain unleashed torrents of mud and debris left over from a wildfire, washing a 150-foot chunk of roadway into the sea. The slide occurred about two miles south of Big Sur’s Esalen Institute, blocking northbound coastal travelers from such Central Coast sites as Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Nepenthe restaurant and Big Sur Campground & Cabins.
Durango, CODurango Herald

A hometown spring hike north of Durango

Three trails penetrate the Hermosa Cliffs running west of U.S. Highway 550 between the town of Hermosa and Purgatory Resort: Mitchell Lakes, Goulding Creek and Elbert Creek. Of these, the Mitchell Lakes Trail is not only the closest to Durango, it is typically free of snow by late April. Begin this hometown hike from County Road 250 at the bottom of Old Shalona Hill and ascend westward. Segue onto the Pinkerton-Flagstaff Trail and climb to Hermosa Ridge, the divide between the Animas River and Hermosa Creek watersheds. Top out on Point 9,564’ where views extend from the valley floor to Missionary Ridge, and from the La Plata range to the San Juan Mountains.
Trafficetvnews.com

Semi Rolls on Highway 6

An accident on Highway 6 near the Red Narrows had crews responding on Monday morning. Early reports indicate that a semi truck rolled in the area near mile post 192, which is three miles west of Sheep Creek. The semi rolled on the shoulder of the roadway. The exact cause...
Environmentweyburnreview.com

Fire prompts evacuation of part of northern Saskatchewan city

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — A northern Saskatchewan city has declared a local state of emergency due to a fast-moving wildfire that's forcing some residents to flee for safety. Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne told an online news conference late Monday about three dozen homes have been evacuated so far in the northeast part of the city.