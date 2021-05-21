Highway 6 between Gypsumville and Highway 60 junction reopened

Three trails penetrate the Hermosa Cliffs running west of U.S. Highway 550 between the town of Hermosa and Purgatory Resort: Mitchell Lakes, Goulding Creek and Elbert Creek. Of these, the Mitchell Lakes Trail is not only the closest to Durango, it is typically free of snow by late April. Begin this hometown hike from County Road 250 at the bottom of Old Shalona Hill and ascend westward. Segue onto the Pinkerton-Flagstaff Trail and climb to Hermosa Ridge, the divide between the Animas River and Hermosa Creek watersheds. Top out on Point 9,564’ where views extend from the valley floor to Missionary Ridge, and from the La Plata range to the San Juan Mountains.