newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Developer burnout: How managers can recognize and prevent it

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman
TechRepublic
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMental Health Awareness Month is a good reminder for managers to check in with their software developers and address their mental, emotional and physical needs. COVID-19 has increased the need and speed for companies' digital transformations. While software developers work tirelessly to meet these goals, there's another thing increasing: burnout. Mental Health Awareness Month is a great reminder that managers must address their software developers' mental, emotional and physical needs.

www.techrepublic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Developers#Software Projects#General Managers#Development Tools#Creating Health#Business Software#Pto#Emergent Software#Developer Burnout#Potential Burnout#Developer Advocate#Managing Stress#Mental Fatigue#Team Collaboration Tools#Tasks#Employee Health#Building Software#Employers#Client Deadlines#Heads Down Coding Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthdoctortipster.com

How online therapy for Anger Management can help

In compliance with the FTC guidelines, please assume the following about all links, posts, photos and other material on this website: (...) Getting angry is normal in certain contacts and it can be good for you when you can clearly feel angry and explicit. Some sense of anger can motivate you to change your bad habits and start some positive habits.
Healthaddicted2success.com

Burnout Is Real. Here Are Five Strategies to Manage It

I recently checked in with a few colleagues to ask, “How are you doing… really?” While I had hoped they’d found a new, better groove amidst pandemic living, I was surprised by how many were either exactly where they were a year ago, mentally and emotionally speaking, and some even worse.
KidsThrive Global

Adolescent Stress: Helping Educators to Recognize and Manage

Schools can help address and recognize adolescent stress before the student is referred for help and/or before they become a problem in class. Human beings rely on social influences to help construct their opinions and beliefs. The influence of family, the media, and peers becomes crucial to the period of adolescence when developing an identity is vital to guiding future beliefs and behaviors. The stress that is associated with these factors can be intense and in some cases, the adolescent may engage in detrimental behavior. The media, family, and peers are not only to blame. Unfortunately, in the educational field, stress management skills are not a top priority.
Healththebusinesstimes.com

Extinguishing burnout: As stress mounts, employers can help

More than a year into the pandemic, more and more teams battle another effect of COVID-19: burnout. Even before the pandemic, burnout had reached record levels. The World Health Organization included burnout in its classification of diseases in 2019, describing it as “a syndrome … resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.” Add to chronic workplace stress issues related to the pandemic — among them working from home, managing children and schooling, political polariation and social unrest — and burnout reached critical mass.
Healthjems.com

Another Dose: Preventing Burnout by Advocating for Change in EMS

Preventing Burnout by Advocating for Change in EMS in with Dr. Candice McDonald and Nurse Robin Goldinger. Special guests are Shelly Carter and James Garcia. Dysfunctional workplaces and a lack of control are two causes of burnout in the workplace. Previous: Women in Leadership. Ignored or unaddressed job burnout stressors...
TechnologyThrive Global

Signs of Digital Burnout and How to Overcome It

Many have never heard of the phrase digital burnout but most likely experienced it at least once. The WHO defines burnout as feelings of negativism toward one’s job that significantly reduces the quality of their work. Digital burnout, or experiencing burnout from spending too much time on digital devices for work, has become a growing problem over the last couple of years, and the pandemic is doing nothing but further feeding the monster.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

How You Can Help Staff Recover From Pandemic Burnout, According To Two Experts

Whether it’s forgetting passwords, managing brain fog, or worrying about fighting traffic during a return to a morning commute, the anxiety of going back to an office is real. So is pandemic burnout. Negotiating that transition from remote work to a post-pandemic recovery is a space that everyone is trying to muddle through. Are there hallmarks that could help us approach this transition in a balanced way?
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

How skills development can bridge a growing divide among workers

COVID-19 has forced companies to adopt digital tools that weren't planned for another five years. This rapid pace of change has widened the digital divide and exacerbated social inequities. Employers and educators can bridge this divide by reskilling workers for a sustainable future of work. The global pandemic has had...
HealthMedCity News

How advanced hospital communication and collaboration tech is the solution to chronic nurse burnout

Nursing has long been a reputable profession, and when the country was propelled into ground zero of a global pandemic, nurses were among the frontline healthcare workers deemed heroes. Despite the strain on nurses being an issue pre-Covid, with a focus on the healthcare industry this past year, the public became painfully aware of the grave reality of what nurses endure on a daily basis. With the surge of cases coming in from Covid-19 adding to the already existing roster of patients, care teams reached maximum capacity and resource constraint on all levels, with a significant portion of the burden falling on nurses.
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Preventing Restaurant Employee Burnout

The Mayo Clinic defines job burnout as “a special type of work-related stress – a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.” Employee burnout is especially prevalent in the hospitality industry. A notoriously high turnover rate and demanding...
Mental HealthHRmagazine.co.uk

Case study from a suicide prevention manager

Being able to help people is the thing that gets me out of bed every morning. I work to proactively reduce suicide on the Govia Thameslink Railway network by working in partnership with a number of different departments and organisations, including The British Transport Police and Samaritans, as well as our own station managers and safety and security teams.
HealthHealthcare IT News

Technology must meet clinician needs to manage burnout

Health tech usage may have accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it only helped alleviate clinicians’ stress if it was installed before the outbreak, according to a new study. Research carried out by HIMSS and UK med tech firm Nuance Communications found 97% of doctors and 99% of nurses surveyed...
Market Analysisshrm.org

Here's How Managers Can Ease the Burden of E-mail

​E-mail—with its endless barrage of messages—is a major source of stress for employees. And remote work has only increased the number of daily e-mails that must be answered. The total number of business and consumer e-mails sent and received each day is expected to exceed 319 billion in 2021, according...
ScienceThrive Global

How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jessi Rae & Kage Spatz

If your people are at the heart of every decision you make, you’re able to best serve the industry and achieve success. As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with my fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Jessi Rae.
Healthgoodhousekeeping.com

Why Pandemic Burnout Is So Hard to Handle, and How to Help Yours

It took me twice as long as it should have to write this sentence, and it’s not even a particularly inspired one. Every morning, I write down the day’s tasks in an attempt to corral my attention: Write this. Edit that. Eat lunch. Walk dog. Brush hair. My attention drifts mid-thought, ideas glittering through the fog, dancing away as I squint to bring them into view. I’m moving through molasses, dragging my brain along behind me like a balloon on an increasingly frayed string.