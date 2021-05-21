Developer burnout: How managers can recognize and prevent it

Schools can help address and recognize adolescent stress before the student is referred for help and/or before they become a problem in class. Human beings rely on social influences to help construct their opinions and beliefs. The influence of family, the media, and peers becomes crucial to the period of adolescence when developing an identity is vital to guiding future beliefs and behaviors. The stress that is associated with these factors can be intense and in some cases, the adolescent may engage in detrimental behavior. The media, family, and peers are not only to blame. Unfortunately, in the educational field, stress management skills are not a top priority.