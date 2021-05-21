Developer burnout: How managers can recognize and prevent it
Mental Health Awareness Month is a good reminder for managers to check in with their software developers and address their mental, emotional and physical needs. COVID-19 has increased the need and speed for companies' digital transformations. While software developers work tirelessly to meet these goals, there's another thing increasing: burnout. Mental Health Awareness Month is a great reminder that managers must address their software developers' mental, emotional and physical needs.www.techrepublic.com