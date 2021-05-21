newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Boca Tacos chef wins 'Restaurant Wars' challenge on Top Chef

By Joey Greaber
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pib7n_0a7GqR6I00

Maria Mazon, the noted chef of 4th Avenue's Boca Tacos Y Tequila , won a major challenge on last night's episode of Top Chef .

With eight chefs remaining, season 18's "Restaurant Wars" episode took place.

"Restaurant wars is what 90 percent of the people that come to the competition crave," said Maria during the show.

This season, the annual challenge had the contestants split into teams of four, tasking them with creating a seven-course menu for the judges.

Chef Maria's team was "Team Kokoson."

Here is a glimpse at the menu the group created.

Team Kokoson ended up defeating the other group - Team Penny.

Though the judges were pleased with all four members' contributions to "Team Kokoson," the panel chose Chef Maria as the overall winner of the competition.

Congratulations, Chef Maria!

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Team Penny#Boca Tacos#Restaurant#Congratulations#Team Kokoson#Episode#4th Avenue#Wars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinkshometownnewsvolusia.com

Chef's Corner

It’s that time of year again and this hurricane season may be a little busy, so let’s get ready.
Restaurantspapercitymag.com

Bravo’s Top Chef Alumni Feast at a Top Houston Restaurant — Bludorn Gets Another Spotlight Moment

Chefs Byron Gomez, Aaron Bludorn, Sasha Grumman and Dawn Burrell and friends sharing a table at the wildly popular Bludorn restaurant. The close-knit fraternity of culinary talent was on display at Bludorn Tuesday night when three toques from Bravo’s Top Chef Season 18 sat down for dinner in the wildly popular Houston restaurant where Chef Aaron Bludorn reigns. Nine dishes including three desserts later, the trio was feelin’, as my grandmother’s cook used to say, “fat and fine.”
TV ShowsPosted by
FanSided

Top Chef Recap: Helping Chef Jose Andres Change the World

Coming off a strong episode of Top Chef Portland a week ago, this week’s installment surpassed it and in doing so showcased why the show remains the creme de la creme of food television competition shows. When Top Chef combines interesting challenges with compelling stories like it did this week, its excellence is unmatched.
Los Angeles, CAGossip Cop

The Best Top Chef Winners of All Time, Ranked

Since its 2006 debut, Bravo’s Top Chef has churned out scores of contestants who’ve gone on to culinary greatness. Some boasted coveted Michelin stars and James Beard Awards before appearing on the show; others used the exposure to become household names. Over the course of the series, 17 chefs have survived the grueling challenges to claim the winning title. We’re ranking the five best Top Chef winners in the series’ history. Take a look and see if you agree with our picks, and find out what the winners are doing today.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

Chef Mickey’s

PLEASE NOTE: Chef Mickey’s is currently offer a modified character dining experience for breakfast and dinner, and you can read our review about the new breakfast experience here, and the new dinner experience here. Below we have kept information on the typical experience at Chef Mickey’s for your future planning...
Recipesthemanual.com

How To Throw a Winning Brunch Party, According to Chef Chris Valdes

Filled with savory and sweet dishes, brunch is a delicious special occasion meal best shared with family and friends. However, the endless variety of brunch dishes can also be an intimidating task for many home cooks. Thankfully, help has arrived in the form of Chef Chris Valdes, a brunch expert and author of the new cookbook, One With The Kitchen.
RecipesPosted by
FanSided

Get Top Chef Winner Stephanie Izard’s Set of Cooking Sauces

Get Top Chef Winner Stephanie Izard’s This Little Goat Sauce Kit, now available on Amazon. Stephanie Izard, a James Beard award winner who’s also the first woman to win Bravo’s Top Chef, has released a line of globally inspired cooking sauces, now available on Amazon. Called This Little Goat Sauce...
RecipesPosted by
The Independent

Master the barbecue with celebrity chef Judy Joo’s top tips

It’s official, Britain has been voted one of the worst barbecuing nations in the world. We came a dismal ninth out of the 10 nations surveyed – one above Turkey, with the USA topping the list and Australia just behind.Why? Doesn’t every Brit think they know best behind the grill? Well, around the world our reputation just doesn’t hold up. Apparently our barbecues are “boring” and much of the US believes the only thing on British grills are sausages and burgers. Australians think our weather is too bad for us to master the art.And Brits don’t disagree. One in four...
Portland, ORpdxmonthly.com

‘Top Chef’ Season 18 Recap, Episodes 5–7: Playing Ketchup

Oh hey, Top Chef fans. It’s been a few weeks since we’ve done a recap as we wrapped up the summer 2021 issue of Portland Monthly, but now that we’ve put that baby to bed, it’s time to talk quickfires, elimination challenges, and Padma’s magically reappearing bangs. (Spoiler alert: I definitely Googled “best clip-on bangs” after watching episode 7.)
Food & Drinksfb101.com

RUBIO’S COASTAL GRILL & CELEBRITY CHEF RICHARD BLAIS LAUNCH ADVENTURE-INSPIRED STREET TACOS

The culinary partnership between Chef Blais and Rubio’s was born out of Rubio’s Co-Founder Ralph Rubio’s desire to continue pushing culinary boundaries to bring innovative, surprising tastes to the menu. Just as the Original Fish Taco was inspired 38 years ago by a journey to Baja, collaborating with Celebrity Chef Richard Blais was equally inspired by the brand’s sense of adventure.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Farm to Chef

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Farm to Chef: Cooking Through the Seasons by Lynn Crawford (Penguin Canada, 2017). (ARV $30) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM ET 6.4.21. With the continually changing circumstances due to COVID-19, there will be a delay of unknown length in delivering prizes in order to protect our team and our partners. Thank you for your understanding.
LifestyleTODAY.com

'Top Chef' winner Kristen Kish loves these 3 kitchen tools

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Vegetable peelers are are...
TV & VideosVulture

Peacock Will Serve Up Spinoffs of Below Deck, Top Chef, Making It

If you want seconds of your favorite reality series, you’ll have to head over to Peacock. The NBC streamer is bulking up its offerings of reality spinoffs, with its announcement of new Below Deck, Top Chef, and Making It spinoff series, per a May 13 press release. Below Deck Down Under, the fourth iteration of the Bravo series (after the original, Mediterranean, and Sailing Yacht) will bring the charter-yacht reality format to Australia, with the promise of some underwater drama in the scuba-diving destination. Top Chef Family Style is another spinoff of the long-running Bravo cooking competition, which will feature young competitors paired up with adult family members. Meghan Trainor, who once sang, “I never learned to cook / But I can write a hook” on her 2014 song “Dear Future Husband,” will host, alongside Top Chef Masters winner Marcus Samuelsson as head judge. Baking It will put a holiday baking spin on Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s NBC competition series Making It, but will be hosted by “two celebrity friends” of Poehler’s. The announcement also included news that season three of American Ninja Warrior Junior, previously on Universal Kids, will premiere on Peacock.
TV ShowsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Top Chef’ season 18 Power Rankings: Week 7

It was quite an eventful week on Top Chef where the first contestant returned from Last Chance Kitchen while another bites the dust. Melissa King served as guest judge for the quickfire, which like Jamie, was about second chances. The chefs had to take a second chance on a failed dish they had created either on the reality show or in life in general. The gimmick was they had to incorporate ingredients that are normally overlooked such as imperfect produce and less glamorous cuts of meat.
RecipesColumbia Star

Star Chefs

Combine 1/4 cup olive oil, lemon juice, 2 cloves minced garlic, oregano, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large resealable bag. Add chicken, coat with the marinade, squeeze out excess air, and seal the bag. Marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours. Mix yogurt, cucumber, 1 tablespoon olive oil, vinegar,...