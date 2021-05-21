Mega Landlords Are Snapping Up Zillow Homes Before the Public Can See Them
Wall Street firms scouring the frenzied U.S. housing market are tapping a new source of properties that regular buyers can’t reach. Cerberus Capital Management and related entities bought more than 200 houses in the first quarter through next-generation home flippers called iBuyers, including 138 from Opendoor Technologies Inc. The pipeline to Wall Street from Silicon Valley often means the homes never hit the open market.www.bloomberg.com