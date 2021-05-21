Mega Landlords Are Snapping Up Zillow Homes Before the Public Can See Them

Whether you are making your first purchase or are a seasoned veteran at purchasing real estate it is especially important to proceed in an order that makes sense to your lifestyle and purchasing power. First, and foremost, it is necessary to establish where your purchasing limits are; what can you afford most comfortably. When consulting with a mortgage broker or bank, they have a set formula that measures your liabilities (bills) against your income (wage/salary/etc.). Theoretically, this formula determines the limit to which you can afford to buy.