newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Mega Landlords Are Snapping Up Zillow Homes Before the Public Can See Them

By Patrick Clark
Bloomberg
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street firms scouring the frenzied U.S. housing market are tapping a new source of properties that regular buyers can’t reach. Cerberus Capital Management and related entities bought more than 200 houses in the first quarter through next-generation home flippers called iBuyers, including 138 from Opendoor Technologies Inc. The pipeline to Wall Street from Silicon Valley often means the homes never hit the open market.

www.bloomberg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Property Landlords#Housing Market#Single Family Homes#Homeowners#Americans#Firstkey Homes#Kroll Bond Rating Agency#Zillow Group Inc#Ibuyers#Invitation Homes Inc#Tricon Residential Inc#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Nuveen Real Estate#Landlords Testing Market#Institutional Landlords#Multiple Homes#Single Family Rentals#Tenants#Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedsnews.com

Why Homeowners Aren’t Selling in This ‘Super Sellers’ Market

First American on Friday released its proprietary Potential Home Sales Model covering April, which showed potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.31 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% increase for the month. It represents an 81% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. Compared...
Real Estatenny360.com

Existing-home sales fall for 3rd month in a row

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes dropped unexpectedly in April for a third straight month as an inventory crunch pushed up prices by the most on record and restrained purchases. Contract closings decreased 2.7% from the prior month to an annualized 5.85 million, the slowest pace since June, according to...
Real EstateIndiana Gazette

April U.S. home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 2.7 percent last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9 percent from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
Real EstatePosted by
WSB Radio

Home prices reach another record-high

Housing prices in the U.S. reached another record high in April, marking the 110th straight month of year-over-year gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. In April, the last date for which data was available, the median existing-home price for all housing types was $341,600, NAR officials said Friday in a news release. The price is 19% higher than those seen one year ago, when the median existing-home price was $286,800.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The City Where It Is Cheaper To Rent A Home Than Buy

In general, the cost of a home in the U.S. has skyrocketed. In some markets close to big cities, the prices have risen in the middle double digits. Part of this is because people have fled big cities during the pandemic. The other is that mortgage rates are near multidecade lows. The real estate market […]
Real Estatesantaclaritamagazine.com

Experts Say Home Prices Will Continue to Appreciate

It’s clear that consumers are concerned about how quickly home values are rising. Many people fear the speed of appreciation may lead to a crash in prices later this year. In fact, Google reports that the search for “When is the housing market going to crash?” has actually spiked 2450% over the past month.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

What's behind the housing market gridlock

The current housing market looks a bit like a game of increasingly competitive musical chairs: not enough homes for everybody who wants to claim one. Why it matters: The latest snapshot of the housing market shows how trends that predate the pandemic — a shortage of skilled labor and growing demand for homes — have been hyper-charged over the past year.
Marin County, CAMarin Independent Journal

58% over asking? Deal. Marin real estate market roars on

Even in the trench warfare of Marin County home sales, the battle of 116 Blackfield Drive stands apart. The Tiburon property, a modest 1,305-square-foot home with a single bathroom, was listed at $1.298 million in late March. On the April 1 offer deadline, the property got 18 bids and sold for $2.057 million — or 58% over asking price, said Liz McCarthy, the seller’s agent.
Real EstatePosted by
Kiplinger

Does It Make Sense to Buy a House Now?

With the U.S. vaccine rollout progressing nicely, we are finally able to take a collective sigh of relief and begin thinking about a post-pandemic future. The housing market is hotter than ever, despite millions of Americans losing their jobs in 2020. The April 2021 unemployment rate, at 6.1%, is significantly lower than it was at its peak of 14.8% last April.
Real Estatetreasurecoast.com

THE HONEST BROKER: WHAT CAN I AFFORD TO BUY?

Whether you are making your first purchase or are a seasoned veteran at purchasing real estate it is especially important to proceed in an order that makes sense to your lifestyle and purchasing power. First, and foremost, it is necessary to establish where your purchasing limits are; what can you afford most comfortably. When consulting with a mortgage broker or bank, they have a set formula that measures your liabilities (bills) against your income (wage/salary/etc.). Theoretically, this formula determines the limit to which you can afford to buy.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

NAR: Existing-home sales slide 2.7% in April on short supply

Existing-home sales slid for the third month in a row in April, declining 2.7% from March to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.85 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. Year over year, sales were up 33.9% from the 4.37 million annual rate registered in April 2020. “Housing...
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

Report: Half of homes are now selling above list price

A record high of 50% of homes sold for above their list price during the four weeks ending May 16, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks an increase of 23 percentage points from the same period a year earlier. Below are...
Real EstatePosted by
NBC News

It's a red-hot real estate market — so why are home sales plunging?

The number of existing home sales plunged in April, surprising economists who had expected last month’s drop to moderate. Real estate experts say this is an indication that shortages of everything from lumber to kitchen appliances are reverberating throughout an already red-hot market — good news for sellers, but a situation that threatens to price out a growing number of buyers, despite mortgage rates that remain near historic lows.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Is housing market demand starting to weaken?

Nearly 50% of homes sold for more than their list price during the four weeks ending May 16, but there are signs that housing market demand may be reaching its peak, according to a recent study from Redfin. Pending sales for the seven-day period ending May 16 were down 10%...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Are we in a real estate bubble?

Back in April, the red hot search on Google was “when is the housing market going to crash?” That specific search had soared 2,450% in that one month. Another search, “how much over asking price should I offer on a home in 2021?” spiked 350% in one week. Obviously, consumers are concerned…are we in a real estate bubble?
Real EstateMotley Fool

New Home Purchases up 30.8% in April

Home purchases were up -- but that doesn't tell the whole story. Spring is typically a popular time to buy a home, and it's generally when an influx of properties hit the market. The Mortgage Bankers Association reports that mortgage applications for new home purchases were up 30.8% in April of 2021 compared to the previous year. However, compared to March of 2021, mortgage applications decreased by 9%. And the reason boils down not to a lack of demand, but to a lack of inventory.