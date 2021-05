You might be seeing the loading error of the DC-WFF.DLL folder if it is not accurately registered in the Windows location. Furthermore, corrupt downloading of incompatible applications may also produce the issue at hand. The operator faces the asymmetrical “Something wrong when loading the dc_wff.dll” fault after booting his organization and on every next restart of the system (mainly reported after a Window update). Before going on, checked if briefly disabling the antivirus of your organization resolves the DLL issue (certain users stated that the problem was produced by Avira antivirus). But to be very cautious as restricting the antivirus of your system may depict your data/system to intimidations.