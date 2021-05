Jason Aldean announced his return to the road for the upcoming Back in the Saddle Tour 2021 during Saturday night’s sold-out set at Jason Aldean Live from The Bonnaroo Farm. The tour takes off on Aug. 5 in Virginia Beach, VA, and hosts back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, AL. Special guests HARDY and Lainey Wilson will be joining Jason throughout the run. The tour includes a stop at Hertz Arena in Estero on Thursday., Oct. 28. Other Florida show dates include Wet Palm Beach on Oct. 29 and Tampa on Oct. 30.