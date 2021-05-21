newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie theaters get ready for their rebound

By Axios
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic has been a horror show for movie theaters. Some wondered if their time in the spotlight had passed for good, as new releases arrived via digital streaming services. Now, though, they've got reason to expect a happy ending. Axios Re:Cap talks with Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse,...

www.axios.com
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
18K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theaters#Movies In Theaters#Horror Films#Movie Awards#Documentary Films#Uptown Theater#Indie Wire#Mann Theaters#Hopkins 6#Riverview Theater#Grandview Theater#Highland Theater#Wcco Tv#Dsm#Varsity#Edina#Rebound#Second Run Theaters#Lost Cinemas#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Bring Me The News

Movie theater chain is replacing CMX at Mall of America

B&B Theaters is opening its first Minnesota location later this month, moving into the vacant movie theater at the Mall of America. The country's sixth-largest theater chain is assuming operations at the CMX Cinema, and will reopen as a B&B theater on May 27, a news release says. "Our industry...
Movies1051thebounce.com

10 Movies People Are Looking Forward to Seeing in Theaters!

A study of 2,000 adults found that one in four plan to return to the movie theater before the end of May, with three in 10 desperate to watch blockbusters that were delayed by the pandemic!. Here are the Top 10 movies people are looking forward to seeing in movie...
Luzerne County, PAWOLF

Regal movie theaters reopen in our area

The popcorn is popping back at Regal Cinemas in Luzerne County and Lycoming County. Regal Hazleton at the Laurel Mall in Hazleton and Regal Williamsport at the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale have reopened Friday joining the previous opening of the Regal Dickson City & IMAX. Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline the...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

How Movie Theaters Can Still Win Big In The Streaming Wars

A glut of streaming titles and shorter theatrical windows could lead to multiplexes reasserting the big screen as an arbitrator of event movie status. For those so inclined, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead opened last night for a one-week theatrical run before its May 21 debut on Netflix. This marks the biggest nationwide release for any Netflix streaming flick, around 600 theaters thanks to participation from Cinemark, America's third-largest multiplex chain. I do not know whether we'll get box office grosses for the semi-wide release (I'm guessing not). However, the release could pave the way for more high-profile/prestige streaming flicks to debut in theaters before streaming, even outside the award season. Army of the Dead (which is very good) got a splashy theatrical release while Joe Wright's Woman in the Window (which is very bad) gets essentially dumped onto the streaming this morning with last-minute critical pans and little buzz. One cannot help but see a skewed future where, even in a streaming-dominated entertainment world, theaters become a kind of marker for prestige amid the streaming clutter.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WRAL News

Schwarzenegger, Abrams make pitch for movie theater return

LOS ANGELES — Arnold Schwarzenegger chanted with enthusiasm, “We are back! We are back!” before he spoke Wednesday about the importance of resurrecting the theatrical experience for moviegoers. “Now it’s time to get back to the big screen,” Schwarzenegger told a socially distanced audience at AMC Century City 15 theater...
Prospect, CThamlethub.com

Movie Theater Aid presented by The Prospector Theater Band

The Prospector Theater has announced that the Prospect Band will present a virtual benefit concert to save movie theaters on Thursday, May 20 at 7pm titled Movie Theater Aid. Log onto Facebook on May 20th to listen to their virtual concert, The Prospect Band and Bars & Beats will entertain you!
Rochester, MNPosted by
KFIL Radio

Is the CMX Chateau Cinema Movie Theater Opening Back Up in Rochester?

Is the CMX Chateau Cinema movie theater opening back up in Rochester?. About a year ago, the CMX Chateau theater in northeast Rochester closed its doors, just like everyone else when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But, when movie theaters had the opportunity to open back up with limited capacity, this one didn't. In fact, the movie theater and basically all of the locations in Minnesota that were owned by this chain were removed from their website. What left everyone puzzled though was a graphic on their main page that said "Coming Soon your favorite movie theater will be back".
Miami, FLmiamionthecheap.com

See ‘Fast & Furious’ films for free at Miami movie theaters

Rev up your engines, frugal film fanatics! The ninth installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise hits the road on movie screens everywhere on June 25. To get ready for the much-anticipated film, two movie theaters are offering free screenings throughout Miami. To keep up with latest news, sign up...
MoviesZimbio

5 New Movies In Theaters To See And Skip This Week

Don't forget about the theaters. Life will return to normal eventually and we're getting there slowly. Each week new films are debuting and most are going unnoticed. But that's why we're here — to highlight the new releases that may slip between the cracks. The year 2020 saw many underrated films and this year is no different. What's worth it and not worth it at the moment? Read on to see...
Illinois Statewvik.org

Illinois Movie Theaters Welcome Back Customers

The Regal movie theater in Moline will reopen Friday after being closed for about a year. Its website lists the Quad Cities location as one of four in Illinois set to welcome customers back after closing during the pandemic. Films return to the big screen as the entire state moves...
Holland, MIwgrd.com

Get Free Movie Tickets Every Friday at this Holland Theater

A new-ish movie theater in Downtown Holland will once again do Free Ticket Friday and it starts this week!. Sperry Moviehouse opened in 2019 and unfortunately was closed for the majority of 2020 due to the pandemic so not everyone got to experience all the theater has to offer. This isn't just like any theater. Sperry is considered a "boutique" theater as they have heated, reclining, massage chairs.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Movie theaters are slowly reopening a year after COVID-19 shutdowns

Movie theaters across the country are trying to make a comeback after facing shutdowns and strict guidelines during the pandemic. However, more than a year later, many are still closed. "Movie theater business has been probably the most visibly impacted business in all of entertainment," said Tom Nunan, visiting professor...
Movieskggfradio.com

Midland Theater Releases Outdoor Movie Night List

Starting next month, the Midland Theater will offer outdoor movie nights once again. The Midland Theater's 2021 Outdoor Movie Nights will begin June 25th with a showing of Star Wars: A New Hope. Another movie will follow each month. Board member Darrel Harbaugh said they are hoping to include things beyond the movies.
MoviesBenzinga

'Spiral: From The Book Of Saw' To Top Weekend Box Office As Theaters Rebound

After almost a year of uncertain times due to the COVID-19 crisis, "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw" is the first major movie to kick off the summer blockbuster season. What Happened: "Spiral: From The Book Of Saw," a Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (NYSE: LGFA) and Twisted Pictures movie, is expected to make close to $15 million in U.S. ticket sales this weekend. According to the research from Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to boost the overall box office, making it one of its strongest weekends in 2021.
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie released in theaters, on Disney+ on same day

“Jungle Cruise,” a movie based on a ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be seen in theaters and be available through Disney+ on the same day, July 30. The release information was shared by actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film, via a video on his social-media platforms Thursday.
MoviesGamespot

Saw Movie Timeline: Get Ready For Spiral With A Full Story Recap

The general rule of horror franchises is that, as the series continues, the plots get simpler and more repetitive, until the inevitable reboot which resets everything. Not so with the Saw series. What started in 2004 as a clever, gripping, but relatively modest thriller has, over the course of eight films, become a preposterously complicated narrative, with flashbacks, parallel subplots, recurring characters, twists, turns, and head-spinning callbacks. Spiral: From the Book of Saw is the ninth movie in the series, and it hits theaters this week. But it's been four years since the last movie, 2017's Jigsaw, which itself was preceded by a seven year gap since Saw 3D. So fans could be forgiven for not really remembering what the hell has happened so far.
Brooklyn, NYGuestofaguest.com

The Seaport District's Rooftop Movie Theater Is Back At Pier 17!

Iconic films, amazing views, and your very own urban patio?. After months of Netflix on the couch, that definitely sounds like a welcome upgrade. This summer, enjoy a viewing experience like no other at Seaport Cinema, the al fresco screening series returning to the beloved rooftop mini-yards of The Greens at Pier 17. Catch your favorite flicks on the big screen under the stars, with beautiful sunset views of the Lower Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge.