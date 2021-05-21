Movie theaters get ready for their rebound

A glut of streaming titles and shorter theatrical windows could lead to multiplexes reasserting the big screen as an arbitrator of event movie status. For those so inclined, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead opened last night for a one-week theatrical run before its May 21 debut on Netflix. This marks the biggest nationwide release for any Netflix streaming flick, around 600 theaters thanks to participation from Cinemark, America's third-largest multiplex chain. I do not know whether we'll get box office grosses for the semi-wide release (I'm guessing not). However, the release could pave the way for more high-profile/prestige streaming flicks to debut in theaters before streaming, even outside the award season. Army of the Dead (which is very good) got a splashy theatrical release while Joe Wright's Woman in the Window (which is very bad) gets essentially dumped onto the streaming this morning with last-minute critical pans and little buzz. One cannot help but see a skewed future where, even in a streaming-dominated entertainment world, theaters become a kind of marker for prestige amid the streaming clutter.