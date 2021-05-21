newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Little Island Opens Bringing New Park, Live Entertainment to Manhattan's West Side

By Jody Mercier
mommypoppins.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf 2020 was the year of the park, with New Yorkers flocking to green spaces in record numbers, park-going in 2021 is next-level thanks to Little Island, aka the floating park, which opens to the public today. The 2.4-acre park far out-punches its tiny footprint, thanks to the uber-creative use of space and a robust programming calendar to match.

mommypoppins.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Heatherwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#West Side#Hudson Yards#Live Entertainment#Hudson River#Space Amenities#Open Space#New Yorkers#Mnla#Ada#Bipoc#American Ballet Theater#Little Island Art Cart#13th Street#Green Spaces#Friday Nights#Winding Paths#Concerts#Friday Night Performances#Broadway Singers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
LifestyleBloomberg

Step Inside the ‘Little Island,’ Barry Diller’s $260 Million Public Park

From Manhattan’s West Side Highway, the “Little Island” looks like a cluster of giant white flower buds sprouting from the Hudson River. But the 2.4-acre park—conceived and mostly paid for by billionaire Barry Diller through his Diller - von Furstenberg Family Foundation—is actually an undulating platform of grass, trees, and winding pathways mounted on concrete piles where Pier 54 used to be.
Restaurantskenosha.com

Union Park Tavern welcomes back patrons with live entertainment

Gaitan is a proud Kenosha native who has covered his local community for much of his professional career. The DePaul University graduate served previously as an award-winning writer for the Kenosha News. The owners of one Union Park area bar are heartened to see more and more area residents venturing...
New York City, NYgetitforless.info

Little Island Opening Tomorrow

The land of Hudson River Park, where Little Island is located, was once home to the Lenape tribe during the early colonization of America. The Lenape used the park land as a seasonal encampment for hunting and fishing, in addition to conducting trade along the Hudson River. Rising from the...
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

425 Park Avenue’s Exterior Nears Completion in Midtown East, Manhattan

The final pieces of the glass curtain wall and gray paneling are being installed on 425 Park Avenue, a 897-foot-tall commercial skyscraper in Midtown East. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners for L&L Holding Company, Tokyu Land Corporation, and co-managing partner BentallGreenOak, the 47-story building will yield around 667,000 square feet largely dedicated to offices, as well as a ground-floor restaurant run by Chef Daniel Humm, proprietor of the Three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park. The property is bound by Park Avenue to the west, East 55th Street to the south, and East 56th Street to the north, and is expected to achieve LEED-Gold certification and debut as the city’s first WELL-certified building.
New York City, NYotdowntown.com

Little Island Opens Just in Time for Summer

New York’s newest free public park, the $260 million Little Island, largely funded by The Diller – von Furstenberg Family Foundation, has opened. With more than 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs, New Yorkers and visitors now have a unique green space, offering new venues for cultural events, and a new intimacy with the Hudson River panorama. The park will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m., with timed reservations required from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. All admission is free.
Interior Design6sqft

New condo 2505 Broadway adapts pre-war elegance for modern Upper West Side living

Long known as a family neighborhood rooted in its pre-war history, the Upper West Side has found a new life in recent years, attracting young professionals and a commercial boom that’s brought countless downtown restaurants uptown. And, of course, along with this transition comes a reimaging of the residential market. Take for example the 44-unit condo at 2505 Broadway. It was designed by Eran Chen and the architects at ODA in their signature modular style, but it retains the classic sophistication the neighborhood is known for. The residences are refined yet modern, and there is an array of forward-looking amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym with adjacent flexible space used as a sports court or movie theater, a pet spa, and an outdoor terrace overlooking the Hudson River.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Thomas Heatherwick’s Little Island Opens To The Public In Chelsea, Manhattan

As the city begins to open up and recover, one new attraction that is sure to draw people to its unique architectural design and green space is Thomas Heatherwick‘s Little Island, which just opened to the public this morning at Pier 55 in Chelsea. The 2.4-acre park sits over the Hudson River and features landscape design by MNLA. Hudson River Park Trust is managing the park, which was inspired by a leaf floating on water and utilizes a total of 132 funnel-shaped concrete pods that elegantly undulate to form hills, open lawns, winding paths, and even a spot for an amphitheater. Little Island is located just off of West 14th Street, a short distance from Renzo Piano’s Whitney Museum and Chelsea Market. The cost of the project is around $250 million.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

2505 Broadway’s Brick Façade Continues Installation on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Sales have officially launched for Adam America Real Estate‘s 2505 Broadway, a new 19-story residential building located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The 75,000-square-foot building is designed by ODA and is situated by the corner of Broadway and West 93rd Street. There will be a total of 44 one to four+ bedroom residences, all cleverly oriented to capture the very best lighting while maximizing living space. Many residences also feature private outdoor terraces. Ariel Tirosh along with Douglas Elliman Development Marketing are the exclusive sales and marketing agents for the project.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Little Island, NYC’s new floating park, is a marvel

It’s a floating island, a pier, and a park — but it’s a miracle more than anything else. Little Island, the brand-new public playground off West 14th Street in the Hudson River, rises out of the water 200 feet from noisy Eleventh Avenue, but a world removed. It’s the biggest, and most creative, park opening since the High Line. The Big Apple has never seen anything like it.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

200 Amsterdam Releases $40 Million and $38 Million Penthouses on the Upper West Side, Manhattan

200 Amsterdam, the tallest building on the Upper West Side, just released to market two duplex penthouses situated on the top four floors. Developed by SJP Properties and Mitsui Fudosan America and designed by Elkus Manfredi, the 668-foot-tall tower has a total of ten penthouses, which begin on the 41st floor and encompass eight full-floor homes in addition to the two duplexes.
Lifestylearchitecturalrecord.com

Little Island Opens with Big Crowd-Pleasing Ambitions

Trees and shrubs undulate like a tousled green crown in a forest of precast-concrete pilings rising out of the Hudson River that unfurl into interlocking tulip-shaped containers for the landscape within. This eye-catching spectacle is Little Island, an addition to the Hudson River Park just north of Renzo Piano’s Whitney Museum on the western edge of Manhattan. It opened May 21.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

2330 Broadway’s Superstructure Begins Ascent, on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Construction is rising at 2330 Broadway, an 18-story senior living facility on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Welltower, Inc. and Hines, the 230-foot-tall building will yield 162 residences spread across 109,315 square feet, for an average unit scope of 674 square feet. Supportive programming will focus specifically on memory care, and half of the units will be reserved for residents with memory and cognitive disorders.
Westbury, NYrebusinessonline.com

Empire Adventure Park to Open 35,572 SF Entertainment Center on Long Island

WESTBURY, N.Y. — Empire Adventure Park, an entertainment concept that features trampolines, climbing walls, ropes and obstacle course and augmented reality games, will open a 35,572-square-foot center in the Long Island village of Westbury. The center will be situated within Samanea New York, a new, 750,000-square-foot shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The lease with Empire Adventure Park brings the property’s occupancy to 60 percent. Empire Adventure Park joins a tenant roster at Samanea New York that includes Dave & Buster’s, The Cheesecake Factory, Bloomingdale’s Furniture Outlet and 99 Ranch Supermarket. Dominic Coluccio represented the landlord, Lesso Mall Development, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis along with brokers from Colliers International. Construction of the Empire Adventure Park center is scheduled to begin in January, with a target opening date of late 2022.
Manhattan, NYNew York YIMBY |

Park House’s Brick Façade Revealed at 500 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea, Manhattan

Façade work is progressing on Park House, an eight-story residential building at 500 West 22nd Street in West Chelsea. Alternately addressed as 197 Tenth Avenue, the 33,662-square-foot structure is designed by Annabelle Selldorf of Selldorf Architects and developed by Brantwood Capital, and will yield ten units and 1,959 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Compass is handling sales and marketing for the homes, which range from one- to four-bedroom units, including two duplex penthouses, with prices ranging from $2.65 million to $12 million. The property is located at the intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 22nd Street, a short distance from the High Line.
New York City, NYPlaybill

A Look at What’s to Come at NYC's Newly Opened Little Island

New York City’s newest park, Little Island, opened May 21 on the Hudson River. As previously announced, Tina Landau and Michael McElroy are among the artists-in-residence scheduled to appear throughout the park's first months of public programming. Currently, entry to the park between noon and 8 PM ET is through...
Manhattan, NYNY Daily News

First look at Little Island at Pier 55 in Manhattan

New Yorkers have a new park to explore and take in the views! Little Island, built on the remains of Pier 54 and Pier 55, is a unique park rising out of the Hudson River on 132 concrete ‘tulips.’ The 2.4-acre park features 350 species of flowers, trees and shrubs, a 687-seat amphitheater and a central plaza with food and drink vendors. Little Island, which opens Friday, May 21, 2021, was funded by billionaire Barry Diller and will play host to free and low-cost events and educational programs.
New York City, NYcityrealty.com

In honor of Little Island's opening, see new and forthcoming NYC parks and listings nearby

In the world of New York real estate, must-have amenities go in and out of fashion. However, easy access to serene outdoor space has always been priceless in this concrete jungle. It was especially appreciated when indoor social activities were on hold, but even as more New Yorkers become vaccinated, they show no sign of abandoning city parks and open spaces -- quite the opposite as the weather warms up and the days get longer!